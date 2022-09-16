Erika Jayne Drops Bombshell About RHOBH Season 12 Reunion: ‘It Was a First!’

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had a rocky season 12, and it sounds like the reunion wasn’t much better.

Days after the first scenes from an explosive cast trip to Aspen were featured on the Bravo reality show, the ladies gathered for a long reunion taping day.

Fans saw tension between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton begin to brew in Aspen, and during a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards told host Andy Cohen that she and her sister were “speaking again” after a period of estrangement.

“[Kathy and I] were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season,” she admitted.

But it sounds like the siblings could be on the outs once again after the reunion taping.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Revealed the RHOBH Reunion Was ‘Tough’

During a September 14, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” RHOBH star Erika Jayne was asked about the season 12 reunion she had taped just five days earlier. The “Pretty Mess” singer revealed that the reunion was like none other, and she hinted that there was major drama between the Richards sisters.

“It was a lot,” Erika said. “I mean it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. I don’t know how you [Andy] felt about it, but it was tough. It was tough.”

While most Real Housewives reunions end with resolutions and a chummy cast photo, that wasn’t the case for this reunion.

“I will say though that none of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off,” Erika revealed. “It was a first.”

Cohen chimed in to add, “Yeah there was no cast picture and that was a first. And I didn’t really push it. I think when you see it you will see why.”

Fans reacted to the teaser on social media, with many predicting that Kyle and Kathy will face off on camera.

“Welp, I’m scared for the #RHOBHReunion now,” one fan tweeted.

“The reunion is going to be a battlefield,” another agreed.

“Of everything I’ve heard about the reunion so far, this little tidbit is the first thing that’s made me think it may just live up to the hype. Yikes,” another wrote.

“What does this mean for the franchise going forward?” another viewer wanted to know. “If it was that bad, how do they get together to film? Clearly, some people have to be leaving the show.”

“I am excited, dreading, horrified, waiting for this reunion,” another wrote.

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Posted Cryptic Messages Just After the Reunion Taping

Fans have not yet seen all of the drama between Richards and Hilton play out yet. The RHOBH season 12 trailer teased Lisa Rinna confronting Hilton for saying terrible things about her sister. “I’m sorry Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said.

Richards was also seen asking Hilton, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

While speaking on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” a few days before the reunion taping, Richards admitted she was dreading rehashing things with her sister.

“It’s going to be difficult with my sister. We went through some hard times on the show,

Richards said. “Next to season 5, this is the reunion I’m the least looking forward to.”

Following the taping, both sisters shared cryptic Instagram posts that seemed to allude to unfinished business.

“Learn to be okay with people not knowing your side of the story. You have nothing to prove to anyone,” Richards shared on Instagram.

And Hilton posted a reel that said, “Some people are committed to misunderstanding you (no matter what you do) because you trigger something inside of them… It’s just a projection and an inability to take accountability. Pay them no mind and keep moving forward.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back