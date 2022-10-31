Kyle Richards Hints She’s Good With Sisters Kathy Hilton & Kim Richards

Kyle Richards did not end “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion in a good place. The Bravo veteran and her sister, Kathy Hilton, had a strained exchange during the final moments of the three-part reunion as they rehashed what went down during an explosive cast trip to Aspen, where Hilton was accused of threatening to “destroy” Richards and her family.

While Hilton admitted to talking about her sister behind her back and even apologized to her on-camera, a tearful Richards pointed out that everything is always her “fault” in their relationship. Hilton later accused her younger sister of “acting like a martyr.”

Hilton left the stage before the cast grabbed drinks for a toast, and Richards refused to participate in it and instead went in for a supportive hug from host Andy Cohen.

Kyle Richards said ‘Sisters Always Make Up’

Following the reunion taping, Richards admitted to E! News that “things are not great right now” between her and Hilton. The “Halloween” star has also had a difficult relationship with middle sister, Kim Richards, whom she co-starred with on the first few seasons of RHOBH.

But when a camera for The Daily Mail caught up with Richards during a night out with co-star Dorit Kemsley in October 2022, she had a positive update about her family situation. When a reporter asked her for an update on her “big” feud with her sister Kathy, Richards downplayed the drama.

“Sisters always make up,” she said. “Yeah, we just threw a shower for my niece. All of my sisters, together.”

According to E! News, the Richards sisters and their daughters helped plan a baby shower for Brooke Wiederhorn, the eldest daughter of Kim Richards. But while Kyle Richards helped plan her niece’s shower, she did not attend the party, which was held at Hilton’s Bel-Air mansion, because she had to “work an event” across town.

Hilton shared photos of the baby shower on Instagram, including a snap of her posing with her Richards nieces without either of her sisters in sight. It is unclear if Kim Richards attended the baby shower for her daughter, as she was not seen in any of the photos that Hilton posted online.

Kathy Hilton Shared a Post Suggesting the 3 Sisters Star Together on RHOBH

As the final part of RHOBH reunion aired on Bravo on October 26, 2022, Hilton took to her Instagram stories to share a post congratulating her sister Kyle for her nomination for a People’s Choice Award for The Reality TV Star of 2022. In a second repost, Hilton shared a message from a fan who also congratulated Richards, then wrote, “All those heartfelt sisters scenes with @kathyhilton had me in tears….I would have loved to have an older sister growing up….Let’s revamp the cast of #RHOBH & get [Kim Richards] back too!”

But not all fans agreed. On social media, some viewers blamed Hilton for not being more “protective” of her youngest sister.

“I’d much rather Kyle and Kathy work this out privately in therapy than watch it on my TV. Family drama is why RHONJ is my least favorite franchise,” one fan wrote.

“It seems they’re both better off, all the sisters, without having each other in each others lives,” another viewer chimed in.

Richards recently told Page Six that she “of course” has some regrets about co-starring on RHOBH with her two sisters. But she added that even with all of the reality TV drama, family will always be family.

“You always come back together,” the RHOBH veteran added of her sisters. “So I will always hold out that hope.”

