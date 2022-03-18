Kyle Richards Reveals Why Fans Will See Less of Her Sister on RHOBH

Kyle Richards revealed that her sister, Kathy Hilton, won’t be as visible on the upcoming 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as she was for season 11.

In an interview with People magazine, the RHOBH veteran explained that her older sister was tied up with family obligations when filming for the Bravo reality show kicked off last fall.

“She doesn’t show up as much this season because she was busy doing [daughter] Paris’ wedding and all of that,” Richards told the outlet. “But she’s definitely there and she’s always funny.”

Hilton signed on as a “friend” of the Housewives in season 11 and her quirky personality made her an instant fan favorite. In addition to Hilton and Richards, the RHOBH season 12 cast includes Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

Kathy Hilton Was Missing From Early Filming Events

There were rumors that Hilton held out on returning for RHOBH season 12 due to a salary dispute. As production for the new season began, several media outlets noted that Hilton was not filming with her co-stars. But in a November 2021 interview with E! News, Hilton confirmed that she was just busy with her real life.

“The reason I’m not back yet is I’ve just been doing a wedding,” she said at the time, in reference to her daughter’s three-day wedding celebration with Carter Reum. “Everybody speculates and all that, but I’ve been busy and haven’t had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what’s going on.”

“I absolutely love the show, I have to tell you,” she added. “A lot of people will be on a show and then they’ll talk about it or they’ll badmouth it, [but] I loved all of the girls. I loved the crew in that season. I cannot make one complaint.”

Hilton also noted that there is no “manufactured drama” on the reality show and that the fights between the cast members are real.

Kathy Hilton Also Missed Filming for the RHOBH Finale & Was Rumored to Be Involved in Drama

In early 2022, Hilton did attend a cast trip to Aspen, which was rumored to be explosive. But in February 2022, months after her daughter’s wedding took place, Hilton skipped filming for the RHOBH finale. Her co-stars all attended a global launch event for the Princess Grace Foundation’s Grace de Monaco luxury brand held at Richards’ house. At the time, there were rumors that Hilton was feuding with Rinna and refused to continue filming RHOBH over the drama.

But a rep for Hilton told Radar Online that Hilton missed the finale because she had a previous obligation.

“Kathy did not refuse to film,” the insider told the outlet. “Kathy and Rick have always planned on being in Palm Beach this weekend with her for the week. Kathy’s also hosting a charity event with her daughter, Nicky, in Palm Beach… So this was all planned way in advance. Production was always aware of the schedule.”

“[Bravo] had no problem with that because a ‘friend’ doesn’t show up in every episode,” the rep added. “Kathy filmed with Kyle on Thursday, and Lisa came over and she filmed with the two of them. That was how her arch ended. … She’ll see everyone when she starts doing the promotions and all that.”

