Kyle Richards Hints She Regrets Asking Kathy Hilton to Join RHOBH

Kyle Richards opened up about her sister Kathy Hilton’s tumultuous run on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Several years after middle sister Kim Richards quit “RHOBH,” the socialite joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in season 11 and had a successful debut. But season 12 was a different story.

After charming viewers with catchphrases like “Who is Hunky Dory?” during her first go-around, Hilton instead spewed trash talk about her castmates in season 12, at least according to co-star Lisa Rinna, who claimed Hilton vowed to “ruin” her sister. The fallout has included a strained relationship with Richards, which did not improve during filming for the “RHOBH” reunion, as seen in the explosive trailer.

In an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, Hilton revealed that she joined the show to get closer to her sister after a period of estrangement over family issues. “I just thought this is an opportunity to spend time with Kyle,” she said.

But one year later, Richards hinted that it wasn’t the best idea to bring another sister onto “RHOBH.”

Kyle Richards Revealed It Was Her Idea For Kathy Hilton to Join RHOBH

Richards opened up about the current status of her relationship with Hilton in an October 2022 interview with TooFab. The “Halloween” star revealed that she was a “mess” at the reunion and that host Andy Cohen even told her he felt “bad” for her.

In the interview, Richards was asked if she thought it would have been better if Hilton had never joined “RHOBH,” and noted that she was warned about it.

“It was my idea to bring my sister Kathy on the show and people kept saying, ‘Do you think that’s a good idea? You’ve been fighting? Are you sure?'” Richards admitted, before explaining why she went against advice not to bring her sister onto the show.

“We were getting along and in a good place, and I just wanted to have fun with and hang out and be able to bond with her,” Richards revealed.

Richards told E! News that “things are not great right now” between her and Hilton following their second season together on “RHOBH.” “I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long,” she added of the drama with her sister.

As for Hilton, she has admitted to at least one “RHOBH” regret. In a separate interview with E!, she admitted she shouldn’t have talked about her sister or any of her co-stars behind their backs. “I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone,” she revealed.

According to Us Weekly, during the BravoCon weekend in New York City, Hilton was asked about the possibility of her returning to “RHOBH” for season 13, and she revealed that she would “absolutely” not return if the same season 12 cast that includes Rinna comes back.

Kathy Hilton’s Daughters Didn’t Want Her to Join RHOBH

Hilton’s daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, weren’t thrilled about their mom’s decision to join “RHOBH.” In February 2021, they talked about the situation on the “This is Paris” podcast. Nicky revealed that their mom was “shady” about her decision to join the Bravo reality show. Nicky said she even asked her mom directly if she joined the show and was told “no.”

“She goes, ‘Well, they’ve asked me and I’m thinking about it, but I’m probably not going to do it,'” Nicky said, adding that she found out about her mom’s role on the show when a friend told her about it. Paris and Nicky revealed they stopped talking to their mom “for a few days” when the ‘”HOBH” casting news broke.

“I’m not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan,” Nicky said at the time. “But if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!”

According to Screenrant, when her mom first joined the “RHGOBH” cast, Paris said she hoped she wouldn’t get involved in any drama.

“It’s hard because both of my aunts are on the show and they would have these fights and arguments and when you’re watching your family do that, it’s kind of just weird to watch,” she said. “I hope that my mom doesn’t get into arguments with people because I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama and I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back