RHOBH Star Predicts ‘Drama’ For Kyle Richards on RHOBH Season 13

Kyle Richards could face major drama on the upcoming 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — if one cast member returns to the show, that is.

During an April 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais talked about the possibility of Kathy Hilton returning to the show following last season’s blowout with several cast members, including her sister Kyle. The sisters have been estranged since filming the RHOBH reunion last fall and after Richards found out her older sibling had trash-talked about her behind her back.

Beauvais admitted she doesn’t “know” Hilton’s status for the show, and noted that while it would be “great” to have her come back, it could also cause big problems for Richards, who is the only original cast member still remaining on the show.

“I think it would create a lot of drama for Kyle,” Beauvais said of Hilton’s potential return. “I think they have to work it out on their own before they can work it out on TV, but I don’t know.”

Beauvais revealed that she had not tried to mediate the sister’s feud. “It’s too deep now,” she said. “It’s not a spat, so it’s too deep for me to go into.”

Kathy Hilton Said She Would Not Return to RHOBH if Certain Women Remained on the Cast

Hilton was a ”friend” on RHOBH for two seasons, but following a blowout during a cast trip to Aspen, she revealed that she would not return unless there was a major cast cleanup.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told TMZ in a video interview in October 2022. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

Hilton was referring to Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, whom she claimed was behind the drama involving her last season, Hilton said the two RHOBH veterans were “desperate for a storyline” and would “throw anybody under the bus.”

Rinna has since announced her exit from RHOBH. In January 2023, the Rinna Beauty founder announced she was stepping away from the show after eight seasons. Erika Jayne remains on the cast.

Kyle Richards is Unsure if Kathy Hilton Will Return to RHOBH

Filming for the 13th season of RHOBH is in full swing, and several past stars have already filmed cameos, including Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, and Kyle and Kathy’s sister, Kim. The main cast includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Kyle Richards previously told E! News that “no decisions” had been made on her eldest sister‘s return to the Bravo reality show, but that she personally wants to have “a much lighter season” than last season.

“That’s all I care about,” she said. “I can’t go through the drama. It’s really hard having this stuff put out there and I can’t go through that again.”

Middle sister Kim Richards told “Access Hollywood” that whether it’s on camera or off, she would like to see her sisters “come together and try to heal.”

