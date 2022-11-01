Kyle Richards Reacts to Kathy Hilton’s Claim That She Was ‘Set Up’ on RHOBH

Kyle Richards is still dealing with questions about the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and it’s no surprise that most of them are about her sister, Kathy Hilton.

Major drama ensued during a cast trip to Aspen during the filming of the Bravo reality show earlier this year, but the most dramatic parts weren’t caught on camera.

On the season 12 episode “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” Lisa Rinna claimed that she witnessed Hilton have a “psychotic break” after they took a sprinter van ride back to Richards’ vacation house. The Rinna Beauty founder claimed that when she was alone with Hilton, the socialite threatened to “destroy” her sister and her family, as well as “take down” Bravo and NBC. In addition, Erika Jayne alleged that Hilton used a homophobic slur while they were at a private nightclub, but the conversation was not caught on camera and no other RHOBH stars heard it.

Stories about the Aspen drama with Hilton were leaked to the press during filming, which prompted some cast members to question who the leak was.

According to The Daily Mail, in an RHOBH confessional, Richards revealed that her sister launched an investigation and it was concluded that someone from Erika Jayne’s team leaked the negative stories to the press. Jayne denied any involvement.

Hilton also denied Rinna and Erika Jayne’s claims about her behavior, and at the RHOBH reunion she said Rinna drummed up drama because her “contract was coming up.”

Kathy Hilton Accused Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne of Trying to Set Her Up

In an October 2022 interview with TMZ, Hilton doubled down on her claims, telling the outlet that Rinna and Erika will do anything for a storyline. “Those two are desperate for a storyline,” Hilton said. “They’ll throw anybody under the bus.”

Hilton also said that “everyone” knew that Rinna and Erika were trying to set her up, including her younger sister. “Because everyone knows…I have people from the show telling me, that this was a setup the whole time by those two girls,” Hilton claimed.

Kyle Richards Said She Was Unaware of a Setup

Days after the RHOBH reunion aired, Richards was asked about the setup story. The “Halloween” star admitted that she never heard what her sister claimed “everyone” knew.

“I’ve never been told by anybody ever to set anybody up, so I’m not sure where that came from,” Richards told Insider. “I didn’t have that conversation. I don’t know. I can’t speak for them.”

The RHOBH veteran did note that over her 12 years on the reality show, other co-stars have said they felt “set up” on the show.

“I that a lot of people made mistakes throughout this whole thing and Kathy admitted to making mistakes,” Richards added. “I think that it was just handled wrong across the board. I didn’t think it needed to get to this level at all. But here we are.”

