Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Was Scared About Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH Return

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared that she was nervous about her older sister, Kathy Hilton, returning to the show’s cast for season 14.

During a November 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Richards shared she was concerned about Hilton’s RHOBH return because of what occurred during the show’s 12th season. As fans are aware, Richards and Hilton went through a period of estrangement after the cast’s trip to Aspen in 2022.

“I was scared. Because when she came on [RHOBH], last time I thought to myself, ‘Okay we’ve had our issues over the years. But it’s going to be different now. We’re never want to get to that place again. But then Aspen happened. And everything that followed. So I was scared,” said Richards during the Access Hollywood interview.

Richards said, however, that she does not believe she and Hilton will ever allow their dynamic to be bad again.

“Neither one of us want to go there again. So, you know, knock on wood,” said Richards during the interview.

Richards also said her eldest sister has been a source of support during her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. In addition, Richards appreciates that her sister always wants to make her laugh.

“She’s been very supportive with everything that I’m going through. And she does make me laugh,” said Richards.

Richards also said they had an enjoyable time filming RHOBH season 14 together.

“It was great,” said Richards during the interview.

Kyle Richards Mentioned Her Sister’s Friendship With Dorit Kemsley

During the Access Hollywood interview, Richards mentioned her feud with her castmate Dorit Kemsley. She stated that while she has issues with Kemsley, she does not mind that Hilton is friends with her.

“I’m totally fine with them being friends,” said Richards.

She said, however, that she is concerned that Kemsley may speak negatively about her to Hilton.

In addition, Richards said Hilton did attempt to get “so in the middle” of her and Kemsley’s feud.

“It would get a little frustrating. And I would say, ‘You need to see and understand that’s annoying,'” said Richards.

While speaking to Page Six in October 2024, Hilton said she is not interested in getting “in the middle of” Richards and Kemsley’s issues.

“My feeling is if I get in the middle of something, they’re going to make up and then, I’m the bad guy,” said Hilton to Page Six. “So Kyle is a big girl. And she knows how to handle herself very well.”

Dorit Kemsley Spoke About Her Feud With Kyle Richards in a November 2024 Interview

During the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” episode, Richards said she has taken issues with Kemsley for several reasons. As an example, she said she was unhappy that Kemsley said she was exaggerating her emotions when she got “choked up” when talking about her separation from Umansky during BravoCon 2023.

“That really bothered me. Because if you know me, you know how I feel and you know I’m an emotional person. And you know I’m struggling. So how good of a friend can you be to me if you not only think that but would say that?” said Richards.

While speaking to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” in November 2024, Kemsley said she has felt disconnected from Richards for a significant period of time.

“She hadn’t been someone I could lean on for a sustained period of time. And that was the issue,” said Kemsley.

In addition, she suggested she believed their friendship was a farce.

“For a good couple of years, there was a fracture in Kyle and my friendship that felt very disingenuous,” said Kemsley.

Kemsley also said that she no longer wanted to “pretend” that she and Richards were close while filming RHOBH season 14.

“If we’re not friends and we’re not going to be, that’s fine. I’m okay with that,” said Kemsley.