Kyle Richards Tried to ‘Hook Up’ With A-List Actor in Aspen, Co-Star Says

Sutton Stracke claimed that Kyle Richards tried to “hook up” with a famous movie star following her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky—but Richards denied the story.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke out on the “RHOBH Aftershow” on November 19 to address speculation that Richards had a romantic connection with country singer Morgan Wade after her 28-year marriage fell apart.

During the Aftershow, co-star Garcelle Beauvais noted that “Morgan came in at a time where Kyle needed a safe place of friendship.” “I don’t know if Kyle was thinking that Morgan was going to be the kind of friend that you’re attracted to, but I think it happens,” she added.

Stracke then shared that Richards’ type could be a movie star. “Kyle and I had this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there,” Stracke dished. “And she was like trying to hook up with Kevin Costner. … [So] I don’t think that Morgan’s the end all be all, because she really wants…. I was like ‘Wait a minute, hang on, it’s not all about Morgan. There’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”

Costner, 69, won two Oscars for his work in the 1990 movie “Dances With Wolves.” He split from his wife Christine Baumgartner in May 2023, according to People magazine. As of May 2023, the avtor owned a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado, per The New York Post. Richards and her estranged ex also own a home in Aspen.

On November 20, Richards denied Stracke’s story while talking to TMZ. “That is definitely not true,” she said. “ I think she was just joking. He lives in Aspen, I have a home in Aspen too. I literally only met him one two times and talked to him for maybe one minute!”

“He’s obviously a good-looking man but that story’s just not true. It’s just not,” she added. “All I can say is that she had to be joking.”

Kyle Richards Didn’t Want to Embarrass Her Daughters

On the RHOBH premiere 14 premiere, titled “Grace Time is Over,” Richards said in a confessional that she “never, ever” questioned her sexuality in her life. “But I think all of the crazy speculation [about Wade] actually did make me think twice,” she said.

She also broke down as she recalled a conversation she had with her four daughters about the situation. “I didn’t want them to be embarrassed by me,” she said in a confessional. “I didn’t want them to be angry with me, I didn’t want them to think sharing that with them or sharing my feelings, that they would think less of me.”

Richards noted that her youngest daughter Portia, 16, told her, “There’s nothing you could ever say that would make us love you less.” “It was my most proud moment, as a mom,” Richards said.

On the “Aftershow,” Richards addressed rumors about her and Wade—without mentioning the “Wilder Days” singer’s name. “I think that even though there was rumors out there, some were true, some were not true,” she said.

Kyle Richards Said She Is Not Dating at All

Despite the rumors about Wade and Costner, Richards has stated that she is not dating anyone. In an interview with Extra, the mom of four said she is not seeing anyone “by choice.” “I think I would have to leave my house in order to do that,” she joked of dating. “I mean, people have tried to set me up; I’ve just declined,” she added.

Richards also confirmed that no one will ever see her on dating apps. During a 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, the RHOBH OG noted that while she won’t join dating apps, she gets a lot of action in her direct messages from all types.

“I have random people [messaging me],” she told host Kelly Ripa in March. “Yes, I have men and women messaging me now. I mean, it’s just so funny. But it didn’t use to be like that.