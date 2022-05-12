Kyle Richards Reveals Tragedy Brought Her & Sisters Kim & Kathy Back Together

Kyle Richards opened up about how a tragedy has brought her family back together. During an appearance on the May 11, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked about the recent death of her childhood best friend, Lorene Shea.

In an Instagram post, Richards recently shared the news that her best friend since she was 7-years-old had passed away after suffering from mental health struggles. Richards described Shea as her “other half” and said the mental healthcare system failed her best friend.

“We did everything together… from losing our baby teeth, to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed,” Richards wrote of Shea, before vowing to do everything she can to help change the laws that prevent people from getting the help they need.

Richards’ post prompted a comment from her oldest sister, Kathy Hilton.

“Kyle I am speechless, Hilton wrote on Instagram. “I loved her very much such a sweet happy person. I just can’t believe it. I know how lost you feel right now just know what a wonderful friend and sister you were to her and she will always be with you. She will be your guardian angel. I love you so much and it breaks my heart to watch suffer.”

Kyle Richards Said the Death of Her Best Friend Got Her Talking to Her Sisters, Kim Richards & Kathy Hilton, Again

Play

Where Does Kyle Richards Stand With Her Sisters? | WWHL Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills says it’s not true that Garcelle Beauvais is closer to her sister Kathy Hilton than she is because sisterhood is not comparable to doing a season of a reality show with someone. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL:… 2022-05-12T02:21:04Z

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards was asked about the current status of her relationship with her sister Kathy. She told host Andy Cohen that her co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ previous claim that she is closer to Hilton than Richards is is “not true.”

”That’s not true we are blood, we are sisters, so you can’t compare after doing a reality show together for one season,” Richards said of Beauvais’ comments. “That was very hurtful actually, but she did apologize.”

The “Halloween” star added that the tragedy of Shea’s death also brought her closer with her sisters, Hilton and Kim Richards.

“Oddly enough, this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought, you know my sisters and I are speaking again because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” Richards said. “So you know life works in funny ways.”

After Cohen asked Richards to clarify what she meant about “speaking again,” she admitted she had recently been estranged from her oldest sister after filming the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“We were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season,” Richards said of her and Hilton. “And Kim, we have good and rough patches here and there, as you may have heard… but we’re all you know, we’re in a good situation right now.”

Kyle Richards Previously Said She & Her Sisters Are Rarely on Good Terms at the Same Time

The celebrity sisters’ problems have played out over the first 11 seasons of RHOBH. In a 2021 episode of the Bravo reality show, Richards talked to her husband, Mauricio Umansky, about her ongoing issues with Kim and noted that her relationship with her sister was “not amazing, obviously, it’s a strained relationship.”

She also revealed that the three sisters are rarely on good terms all at the same time.

“When Kathy and I were going through our problems they were okay,” Richards said of her two sisters. “And there’s times Kim and I are okay and neither of us are talking to Kathy. It seems that we hardly get all three of us on the same page at the same time.”

Richards later revealed that it was their kids that brought them all back together.

“Our kids are unbelievably close,” she said during the RHOBH season 11 reunion, per People. “And it was like, every Christmas, it was like, ‘This is not fair to us.’ …We were always having to divide, and people’s feelings were being hurt. Eventually, it was like, we’ve got to do something for the holidays, kind of thing. And then it was, like, a little by little trickling and calling each other about that.”

The trailer for the RHOBH in season 12 trailer hints at major drama between Richards and Hilton this season. At one point, co-star Lisa Rinna confronts Hilton for saying terrible things about her sister behind her back.

Once filming wrapped, Hilton was noticeably missing from a family gathering with both of her sisters and their children in March 2022.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back