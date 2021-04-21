‘RHOBH’ Alum Says Kyle Richards Is Not Close to Her Sister

Brandi Glanville is on speaking terms with a Richards sister, but it’s not the one you think. On the heels of her tumultuous spin on last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the Drinking and Tweeting author said she is still not talking to her onetime bestie, Kim Richards. Perhaps more surprising? She is in touch with Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards, who was once her mortal enemy.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandi revealed her drama with last season’s cast, during which she outed another (unrelated) Richards – Denise! – as a cheater, her problems with Kim began. Brandi made headlines for dishing about her alleged affair with the married actress, and the first person she told about the hookup was Kim.

“I was very inebriated, and I told her what happened [with Denise] and she’s like, ‘You have to say something,’” Brandi told ET. “I’m like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to.’ I go, ‘Let me sober up and think about this.’ And Kim was egging me on to talk about it, and I’m like, ‘If I want to talk about it, it comes up naturally, I’ll do that. But I haven’t made a decision yet.’ “

But on last season’s “RHOBH,” Kim brought the story up on camera to Kyle and pal Teddi Mellencamp, forcing a mortified Brandi to spill the beans.

“I go to Kyle’s, and Kim’s like, ‘Well, Brandi has something to say…’ I’m like, ‘No!’ I looked at her, like death in my eyes. I was like, I wish I had laser beams,” Brandi revealed. “And I was like, that’s just not the way I would have wanted to — I would have wanted to talk to Denise, on camera.”

Teddi later confronted Denise about Brandi’s story during a “RHOBH” cast trip to Rome. The ugly confrontation resulted in Denise announcing her exit from the Bravo franchise. But it also marked a turning point in Brandi’s friendship with Kim, and the two women are currently estranged.

In the ET interview, Brandi acknowledged that she and Kim “fight… just because we do.” She added that she does not know the status of a previously planned Blonde and Blonder comedy gig at the Irvine Improv because they are “not talking.”

Brandi Revealed That Kim & Kyle Richards Are No Longer Close

Brandi is not the only person Kim isn’t talking to. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans recently got wind of a potential family feud in a supertease for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show. In the clip, Kyle revealed to her older sister Kathy Hilton that she texted Kim and hadn’t heard back, to which Kathy replied, “Kim changed her number.” Kyle appeared stunned by the news as she asked, “She did?”

Brandi told ET the situation with Kim is “depressing” and that she has even distanced herself from her sister.

“I last talked to her New Year’s Eve and I saw the promo for Housewives where [Kathy Hilton] said she changed her number,” Brandi said of Kim. “I don’t know if that’s the case. I texted her, I emailed her. Nothing happened to have us not be talking.”

“I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either,” she continued. “So she’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her. I don’t know what’s going on with her…’ So it’s sad because I do love her.”

Brandi added that she is hoping that Kim has a new man in her life and that is why she’s been out of touch.

“I’m hoping that she found a boyfriend because when she gets a boyfriend, she disappears,” Brandi said. “And that would be the best possible scenario. … I’m just hoping it has nothing to do with her being mad at me, because I just love her.”

Brandi is still in touch with Kyle, which is a surprise after years of the two butting heads.

Brandi Glanville Previously Revealed that Kim Richards Stopped Talking to Her Over a ‘Threesome’ Rumor

Fans know that the Richards sisters’ issues run deep – all the way back to the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when Kyle outed Kim ad an alcoholic as Bravo’s camera rolled, spawning a long estrangement between the two. With Brandi, the issue could be due to a “threesome’ rumor that circulated about her, Kim, and former “RHOBH” costar Carlton Gebbia.

On her Unfiltered podcast last December, Brandi told her listeners, “Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” and claimed the former child star told her she “was upset about this threesome rumor,” per TooFab.

“She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?'” Brandi revealed, before stressing that she “never” had a threesome with Kim and Carlton and that she is “just friends” with Kim.

“I get anxiety when I have arguments with my friends,” Brandi added. “Hopefully, Kim is just busy.”

