Kyle Richards Blindsided by Her Sister

Kathy Hilton was the bearer of surprising news in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer –and it could hint at some family drama. In a super tease for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show shared on Twitter, the newest RHOBH cast member gave Kyle Richards an update on their sister, Kim Richards.

After Kyle revealed that she texted Kim and hadn’t heard back, Kathy announced, “Kim changed her number.”

“She did?” a stunned Kyle replied.

It was clear by her reaction that Kyle was blindsided by her older sister’s move to change her phone number and not tell her, but for some let Kathy know of the change.

You can see the exchange at the tail end of the RHOBH preview video below.

Kim & Kyle Richards Have Had a Rollercoaster Relationship Ever Since They Appeared Together on the 1st Season of ‘RHOBH’

Fans know that the celebrity sisters were featured in a shouting match in a limo in the first season of RHOBH after Kim accused Kyle of “stealing” the Palm Desert house their late mother Kathleen left for her.

Kyle exploded at her sister, calling her “an insane person” before outing her as an alcoholic as Bravo’s cameras rolled. The former child stars were estranged for more than a year as Kim went on a downward spiral. Kyle later told People that she used to be “very angry” at Kim but then realized that alcoholism is a disease that her sister was battling.

Kim is no longer a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, but viewers have since seen the sisters’ rekindled relationship play out on the Bravo hit.

Kim Recently Lost her Book Deal, Which May Have Been a Source of Tension for the Sisters When ‘RHOBH’ Was Filming

While it is still unclear why Kyle didn’t know Kim changed her phone number, a new source of tension may have caused some drama in the famous family. Last year, Kyle was taken aback by the news that Kim was preparing to write a memoir titled The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All. In a press release, the book was teased as a tell-all about Kim’s life, career, and being “a whipping post as a sister.”

“I didn’t really know about the book,” Kyle told People last year. “I don’t really know a lot about it. “All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully we’re going to stay there.”

Kyle can breathe a sigh of relief on that one, as it was recently reported that plans for Kim’s memoir have been scrapped by her publisher amid multiple setbacks.

But more Richards family drama could still come. A source close to Kyle previously told Hollywood Life it would be “very hard” for Kyle if Kathy ever joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she was afraid that another two-sister stint on the reality show would “probably tear their family apart again.”

“She saw what the Giudice and the Gorga families we went through [on Real Housewives of New Jersey] and she just doesn’t want that for her family,” the insider said.

