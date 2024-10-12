Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Sister Kim’s ‘Difficult Time’

Kyle Richards broke her silence on the recent struggles that her sister Kim Richards is dealing with.

In an October 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she is supporting her older sister after a reported relapse with alcohol.

“I’m supporting her like, you know, I would any other time that my sister’s gone through a difficult time,” Richards replied when asked about her sibling, who turned 60 on September 19. “You know my family very much sticks together in these times, even though it’s obviously difficult and challenging. But you know it’s a difficult situation, as you can imagine.”

In September 2024, TMZ reported that Kim Richards was placed on a 5150 “psychiatric hold” after she was found to be “incoherent” at a Hilton hotel. There were also reports that Kyle Richards attempted to evict her sister from a house that she owns as a way to “force” her to get the help that she needs, according to Page Six.

Kyle Richards Said It’s Been Hard Sharing Her Family Drama With the Public

Kim Richards’ public struggles with alcohol date back to her first season on RHOBH in 2010, when Kyle Richards outed Kim as an alcoholic on-camera. The mom of four went to rehab, but in 2024, a source told People that the former child star’s “reliance on alcohol has been an ongoing source of conflict between her and her sisters.”

The insider added that the issues with Kim weigh “heavily on Kyle,” who “does her best to take care of Kim” “and essentially bankrolls Kim’s life” along with older sister Kathy Hilton. “It’s the same cycle: chaos until there’s some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again,” the source alleged.

In an interview with Us Weekly in October 2024, Kyle Richards said the issues with her sisters have been the hardest thing to go through during filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“My family comes with some drama,” she admitted to the outlet. “Being on TV, you don’t have the luxury of choosing what you show. … [It] seems like there’s always someone on the outs, but at the end of the day, we all love each other,” she added, noting that her sisters’ struggles can weigh “heavily on the whole family.”

Kathy Hilton Wants to Work Out Family Issues in Private

Kim and Kyle Richards’ eldest sister Kathy Hilton also spoke about the situation with Kim. In October 2024, Hilton told Us Weekly she tries to keep her “mouth shut” regarding issues with her famous family. “We are in the public eye [and should] work on any issue we have in private,” Hilton said.

Speaking with People magazine on October 6, Hilton said of Kim Richards, “We love her and we support her, and that’s all I can say.” Without confirming further details, she did share that her sibling was doing better.

“She is going through a tough time and she’s doing better now,” Hilton told Us of Kim Richards on October 7.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding