Kyle Richards Pays Tribute to Sister Kim With Rare Family Photos

Kyle Richards posted rare family photos in honor of her sister’s birthday.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s family drama has played out on the Bravo reality show ever since its first season in 2010, which featured both Kyle and Kim Richards, and a shocking limo scene during which the “Halloween” star outed her older sister as an alcoholic.

In 2021, eldest sister Kathy Hilton joined the cast, and during the 12th season, she had a meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen. Fans saw her get upset with Kyle for not promoting her tequila brand during a group outing – and that was just the beginning of what turned out to be a disastrous cast trip that is still playing out on the Bravo reality show.

While it’s unclear what the status of her relationship with Kathy is right now, on September 19, 2022, Kyle shared a touching post filled with family photos as she wished their sister Kim a happy birthday.

Kyle Richards Shared Photos of Both of Her Sisters

In an Instagram post, Kyle shared a slideshow of family photos in honor of her sister Kim’s 58th birthday. The first two pics feature the celebrity siblings posing in the 1980s, while another photo showed all three sisters in a swimming pool with the Richards patriarch, Ken, in the late 1960s. Another photo featured a young Kim and Kyle in the 1970s, while a more recent photo included all three sisters along with all four of Kim’s children during a night out.

“Happy birthday [Kim Richards],” Kyle captioned the post. “I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday. May all your wishes come true.”

Followers reacted to the post with comments. While some posted birthday greetings to Kim, others called out Kyle for her late-day post that included her in every picture with the birthday girl. And others said she’s “not a good sister.”

“Damn she literally waited til last min to say hbd to her sister lmao,” one commenter cracked.

“Can’t u let her shine in one picture. U do not have to be in everything,” another added.

“Tying to look like a good sister on Insta. Nope,” another wrote.

Another commenter called out Kyle for an old “RHOBH” scene in which co-star Lisa Rinna lunged at Kim and threw a wine glass at her during a group dinner in Amsterdam.

“Where’s the photo of you running away as Kim is physically being assaulted by a woman you’ve since become best friends with???? #phony #worstsister,” the commenter wrote.

Kyle Richards Recently Said She Reconciled With Her Sisters

Kyle and Kathy butted heads while filming RHOBH season 12 . In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kathy admitted that she regretted some of the things she said about her sister behind her back. But she also made a point to clarify that she was never feuding with her middle sister, Kim.

“That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem,” she added. “I mean, like all sisters, we’ve had a little something here or there… but we get along very, very well.”

Kyle also hinted that things were strained between her and Kathy after filming RHOBH season 12. “Something happened this season but we are sisters, we’re blood, so we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day,” she said earlier this year, according to The Daily Mail. “

But during a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen that the sudden death of her childhood best friend this year brought her and her sisters back together again.

“My sisters and I are speaking again,” she told host Andy Cohen. “[Kathy and I] were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season. And Kim, we have good and rough patches here and there as you may have heard… but we’re all you know, we’re in a good situation right now.”

