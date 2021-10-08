Kyle Richards Talks Future & Leaving RHOBH

What would this town be like without Kyle Richards?

During a recent interview with Pedestrian, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke about her future on the show, explaining she knows that she “eventually” will “have to walk away” from the franchise. Richards has been a cast member on the show since season one, which aired in 2010.

“I mean, that hasn’t been brought up yet,” Richards said about returning for the next season of the franchise. “Every year I think ‘Oh, it’s a given,’ but you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at.”

During the interview, Richards also spoke briefly about the upcoming, four-part “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, revealing that she had no idea that it was going to be that long when they filmed it. “I did not, because I believe that’s the first thing that’s ever happened, if I’m not mistaken!” Richards said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a four-part reunion.”

Viewers can catch the four-part “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion starting on Wednesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Richards Will Also Be Appearing on Another ‘Housewives’ Show Soon

Even if Richards does end up walking away from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at some point, viewers will still get to see her star in a new spinoff show coming to Peacock, called “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The new show is set to air in November, and features a group of “Housewives” across different franchises as they go on a week-long vacation together.

“It was total chaos and literally zero downtime at all,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021 about filming the spinoff. “But it was interesting because seeing the other franchises — and being a Housewife myself — I also have preconceived ideas about people. I watch the show. I’m a fan of the other Housewife shows, and it was really interesting to have a completely different take on people that I never imagined. So, that was really interesting and kind of analyzing how they all operate and who’s more playing to the cameras and who’s completely not thinking about the cameras. It was a big lesson there.”

The Remainder of This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Will Be Intense

It seems like the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be ending this season with a bang, as cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff recently told E! News that a lot of people will be “satisfied” with the upcoming reunion, especially when it comes to Erika Girardi.

“I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reason,” Minkoff explained. “But I don’t think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked. I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted, Andy [Cohen] certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion.” Minkoff continued, revealing that she does press Girardi a bit more during the reunion than she did during the season. “I definitely speak up more in the reunion than I do on the show,” Minkoff said. “But again, it’s all revealing itself in real time even today. It’s not resolved, nothing has been resolved so we’re still asking questions from the past and in the moment.”

