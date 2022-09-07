SEE IT: Kyle Richards Debuts Totally New Hair Color Ahead of RHOBH Reunion

Kyle Richards has changed her look, trading in her signature dark hair for something lighter.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off her new look, which featured a light brown base color with some lighter blond highlights throughout, on Instagram on September 6, 2022.

“I thought I needed a change to lighten my mood. Thank you @dimitrishair. Now I am ready for the big day….” Richards captioned a Reel.

Richards is set to be joining her RHOBH co-stars to film the reunion special for season 12 and evidently wanted to switch things up before the event, which is sure to be intense based on what fans saw play out on the season. All of the women, including Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton, are expected to attend the reunion, which will be hosted by Andy Cohen per usual.

Some ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Criticized Richards

The feedback to Richards’ new hair color seemed positive overall, in that people did like it, but the comments section of the post wasn’t exactly filled with positivity.

While many RHOBH fans thought that Richards’ looks good with her lighter ‘do, there were plenty of comments about the reality star needing to make other changes in her life following a crazy season. The post was flooded with comments about Richards needing to make other changes in her life.

“You can change your hair but you can’t change how you’ve acted all season,” one comment read.

“You do need a change, but it needs to be in your soul, not your hair,” someone else quipped.

“Beauty comes from inside,” added a third Instagram user.

“You will lighten your mood while darkening everyone else’s…queen of gaslighting,” another added.

“Will it change your pot stirring personality?” asked a fifth.

Richards Was Once Platinum Blond

Richards is known for her signature style which consists of long, brown hair, which she usually wears straight. Although she’s been known to add in some subtle highlights from time to time, her season 12 reunion look is a complete change for her.

However, what some fans may now know is that Richards was once a platinum blond. When she was much younger, Richards kept her hair very light.

In May 2016, she shared a throwback photo of herself with much lighter — almost red — hair. At the time, she was just 21 years old. Several fans took to the comments section of the post to react to Richards’ past look. Many people picked up on the resemblance to Richards’ niece, Paris Hilton. Others actually thought the picture was of Richards’ sister, Kim.

“I never realized how much @parishilton looked like you until this pic,” one person wrote.

“You look like Demi Moore in St. Elmo’s fire,” someone else said.

“I’ve always said that ur niece Paris looks like a blonde version of you! Lol It’s amazing how kids look more like their aunts & uncles than their own parents,” a third comment read.

“You look amazing with the light ginger,” added another Instagram user.

