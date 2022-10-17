Kyle Richards Comments on Lisa Rinna Being Booed at BravoCon

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast attended the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14. According to E! Online, Lisa Rinna did not receive a hospitable reception when she appeared on the “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé” panel. The publication reported that some audience members responded to her presence by booing.

While speaking to E! Online, Rinna shared that she was not troubled by the audience’s response.

“Everybody was very worried that I was booed and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It’s like wrestling,” asserted the RHOBH star.

Following the BravoCon panel, Rinna’s co-star Kyle Richards made an appearance on RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge. During the interview, the “Halloween Ends” actress shared her thoughts about Rinna being booed.

Kyle Richards Shared That Lisa Rinna Being Booed ‘Threw [Her] Off’

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Richards noted that the “Melrose Place” actress did receive some cheers.

“We came out and everyone was cheering and then it was exciting, it was so many people, 5,000 people out there and when she came out there was a lot of cheering and then a lot — booing,” stated the mother of four.

The RHOBH personality shared the reaction to Rinna “threw [her] off.” She then referenced that she has had difficulty with the “Days of Our Lives” actress after she claimed her sister Kathy Hilton spoke negatively about her during season 12, episode 19.

“We’re supposed to be here to have fun. And then I was like well that’s not fun, no matter what’s happened with her and my sister, I feed off people’s energy. And that just really threw me off,” stated Richards.

She then noted that she also believed Erika Jayne was met with boos from the crowd.

“I think Erika Jayne did too, but not as much as Rinna, but Erika did too,” said Richards.

Erika Jayne Shared She Did Not Believe She Was Booed During the Panel

In the same “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Erika Jayne shared that she did not believe she had been booed during the “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé” panel.

“I didn’t get booed – well, I might of, I didn’t hear it,” said Jayne with a laugh. “Hey, listen to me, I mean, well, but I tune that s*** out, b****. You know, I’ve got to tell you something, as a performer all my life, that’s part of the gig. When you’re in front of a live audience, you can get thunderous applause, you can get boos or you can get, you know f*** off. So you know, it’s just one of those things.”

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her RHOBH Castmates During an October 2022 Interview

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Jayne gave an update on how she feels about her RHOBH castmates after filming the season 12 reunion.

“I’m fine with everyone and I’m fine with where I stand, you know, I come to this experience with an open heart and I tell the truth,” stated the “Pretty Mess” singer.

