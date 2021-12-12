Kyle Richards Makes New Claims About Lisa Vanderpump on Podcast

The crown is heavy, darling.

During a recent podcast appearance, Kyle Richards claimed that Lisa Vanderpump wanted to hold the center diamond in the intro for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She said she wasn’t going to hold the diamond off to the side…” Richards said while on her friend Teddi Mellencamp’s new podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In a Pod. “Do you remember they used to make us [hold it out in each direction] and then you didn’t know [who would end up in the center]? She would only do center because she didn’t want to be on the side.”

During season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards and Vanderpump had a major falling out after Vanderpump was accused by the other women of selling stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley and the dog that she had rehomed. When Richards confronted her about it, a blowout fight erupted, and the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Richards Doesn’t Approve of How Vanderpump Left the Show

Even though it was a few years ago now, Richards admits that she still doesn’t approve of how Vanderpump left the show, which she revealed during a May 2021 appearance on Mellencamp’s old podcast, the Teddi Tea podcast.

“She signed up to do the ‘Housewives’ and she’s gotten a lot out of it,” Richards said at the time about Vanderpump. “You know…her restaurants, her shows or whatever. I mean, honestly, in the big scheme of things, our big falling out was [me] saying that people think you [sold] this story and that’s why you leave? I mean, are you kidding me?”

Richards continued, “If this would have happened on New York, do you think somebody would have never come back again? Like, who cares? It’s not that big of a deal and it wasn’t that big of a deal. And it didn’t have to come to that, and she should have just said, ‘Okay, believe what you want,’ and moved on. But she’s bitter that it worked out the way it did…. Bitter spice.”

One Source Alleged That Vanderpump Is Eyeing a Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Not so fast, ladies. According to an October 2021 report from The Sun, Vanderpump might be looking to make a comeback on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Lisa Vanderpump wants to come back to ‘Housewives,’” a source alleged to The Sun at the time. “Between the terrible ratings with ‘Overserved’ and ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ and ‘VPR’ crashing in ratings, she hasn’t been able to find success outside of Beverly Hills Housewives and wants to make a return.”

The source continued, “She would still view it as though she’s doing them a favor and not vice versa so she will only do it for the right price. And there is mutual interest, the show is eyeing to get her back too. She has stayed in execs’ good graces all these years, it would make sense for her career and for their show.”

