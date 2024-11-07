Kyle Richards Details ‘Interesting Encounter’ With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards revealed that she is “open” to reconciling with Lisa Vanderpump more than five years after their friendship-ending feud –but she also knows it will never happen.

During a November 5, 2024 fan Q&A on Amazon Live, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she recently ran into Vanderpump and had an “interesting” exchange with her.

When a fan noted that Bravo host Andy Cohen said if Richards was locked in a room with Vanderpump, she’d make up with her, Richard replied, “I know I’m always open to something like that.”

But she added, “Lisa can be very stubborn. If we were both like me, we would have made up already. But she’s not open like that. I’ve said it before, she’s someone who holds a grudge. And even though I could also hold a grudge about things, I don’t.”

The RHOBH OG noted that she recently ran into Vanderpump, who was out with her husband Ken Todd. “I did see her recently actually and I said hi,” Richards told fans. “She was with Ken. It wasn’t that long ago, like within a month ago or so. And she was actually friendly. Ken always gives a little kiss or whatever, and she’s a little colder but it was an interesting encounter. It wasn’t bad. It didn’t go badly, I will say that.”

In 2019, Vanderpump’s final RHOBH scene with Richards featured a friendship-ending argument. Todd famously kicked Richards out of the Villa Rosa mansion he shares with Vanderpump after Richards confronted his wife about leaking tabloid stories.

“You cannot be her friend when you say something like that!” Todd told Richards in the scene. “You’re a [expletive] liar and you’re not my friend or her friend. So you get out! Twelve years of friendship, done! Goodbye, Kyle!”

Lisa Vanderpump Has No Interest in Rekindling Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

Vanderpump’s friendship with Richards ended for good after the argument in RHOBH season 9. In 2024, she told “Today With Hoda and Jenna” that she was not interested in rekindling her friendship with her former co-star. “I think that ship has sailed,” Vanderpump said, per Page Six. “I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that.”

Vanderpump also expressed zero regrets about booting Richards from her home five years ago. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Vanderpump told Cohen, “Hold on a second, not only I don’t regret it, I loved it!”

Kyle Richards Previously Said Lisa Vanderpump Snubbed Her

Richards has crossed paths with Vanderpump multiple times in the Beverly Hills area since their falling out. During a 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she revealed she ran into Vanderpump and Todd at a restaurant.

“I said ‘Hello,’ and to be honest, [Vanderpump] was just short,” Richards claimed. “Ken came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug. He said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of my home.’ I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.’ Because I do care about them.”

Richards’ now-ex, Mauricio Umansky had a less pleasant experience when he ran into Todd after their wives’ feud—and was snubbed by the restaurateur. “I saw him after all of this [expletive] happened,” Umansky told Us Weekly in April 2023. “I went right up to him and gave him a hug and a handshake, and he wouldn’t shake my hand, and he wouldn’t hug me.”

Umansky noted that he always “liked” Todd and didn’t understand the diss. “To me, it’s like, ‘Well, wait a minute. You and I didn’t do anything.’ Like, this is [expletive],” he said.