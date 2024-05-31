Kyle Richards Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump For Comments About Her Marriage: ‘Happy To Talk About Her Backyard, Too’

Kyle Richards had some choice words for Lisa Vanderpump.

During a May 30, 2024, Amazon Livestream, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star addressed Vanderpump’s comments on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. On the podcast, Vanderpump appeared to reference Richards’ marital woes and separation from Mauricio Umansky.

When a livestream viewer asked Richards what she thought about Vanderpump’s interview, the RHOBH OG replied, “I’m so glad asked that.” Richards then got right into it.

“It’s so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, ‘I’m not saying,’ ” Richards told fans. “You know, this is always what she’s done. It’s very classic LVP, and I’m actually happy to talk about her backyard, too. I’d love to talk about that. So, if she wants to talk like that, then I would be happy to get into it with her about her side of the street. But I don’t think she wants that. And we’re here to talk about fun stuff. So if she’d like to, I’m happy to talk about some things about her, too.”

Elsewhere on the livestream, Richards described Vanderpump’s comments as “very inconsiderate and not nice at all.”

She then explained that on Cooper’s podcast, Vanderpump talked about couples who portrayed a happy relationship and called one another “love bean” when they’re actually “getting separated.” “Love bean” is a nickname that Umansky used for Richards.

“Oh, she said something like she always likes to do like, ‘Oh, you know, these people who are happy on the show and calling each other ‘love bean’ and this and that, you know. Please, nobody’s that happy. And you know, then you find out they’re getting separated.’ Like, trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t – which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Richards said.

“And she just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does. And this is why all the women – and I say all – feel the way they feel and felt,” Richards added.

“Of course, that’s not the popular thing to say, because if you don’t know her, it’s all so fabulous, but it’s just so classic her,” the RHOBH star said of Vanderpump. “She never changes or grows or learns so she can, like I said, worry about her backyard, and I’m happy to talk about it if I bump into her.”

Lisa Vanderpump Talked About Her Former RHOBH Co-Stars on the Podcast But She Did Not Specifically Name Kyle Richards

Vanderpump’s comments about Real Housewives relationships came after Cooper asked her if she ever knew that a co-star’s partner was cheating before their split became public.

“Well, there was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario. In one of the shows — I’m not telling you — and I kind of knew. I’ve known,” Vanderpump claimed.

“You know what I find surprising? They’re on a reality show and they’re living their lives — and of course, all marriages have problems — but then suddenly they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean. My king. Or my this or my that,'” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added. “Life’s not like that. You have two imperfect people living together and that’s bull [expletive].”

“Especially on that show that I used to be on,” she continued. “How many times where, ‘Everything’s just going great, just fine,’ and then, ‘Oh, we’re getting a divorce.’ Oh, OK. Or, ‘Oh we’ve separated, we’ve separated,’ When it’s been going on for months and years.”

Vanderpump refused to name the couple she was talking about, but both Richards and Dorit Kemsley announced separations over the past year. After Cooper flat out asked her if she was referring to “either Kyle or Dorit,” Vanderpump replied, “No, you’re not guessing or doing or saying anything because that’s not a headline I’m living with. So, no, it’s not either of them. It could be, but it’s not.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said She Was ‘Sad’ to Hear About Kyle Richards’ Split From Mauricio Umansky

In the past, Vanderpump said she was sad to hear about Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky. The RHOBH couple went public with their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

“I felt very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near,” Vanderpump said during a January 2024 appearance on “Today With Hoda and Jenna.” “It was very, very important to her, and she always kind of gave the impression of everything being perfect whether it was or it wasn’t.”

Vanderpump admitted she had heard rumors about the couple for a while. “I knew there were many rumors. But I’m kind of the biggest advocate for not listening to rumors,” she claimed. “I think it’s a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other.”

Vanderpump’s friendship with Richards ended in 2019 after they butted heads over “the Puppygate” scandal during RHOBH season 9.

