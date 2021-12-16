Kyle Richards Slammed For Continuing to Talk About Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards is being criticized for continuing to talk about Lisa Vanderpump more than two years after the two had a falling out. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently ranted about her former co-star during a spot on pal Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

During the interview, Richards dished about Vanderpump’s alleged demands when she was a star on the Bravo reality show, including her refusal to pose for the show’s opening credits unless she could hold the “center” diamond. While Richards acknowledged she was “sad” over the end of her friendship with Vanderpump and even lost sleep over it, she revealed that her departure from the series was a huge stress reliever.

“In doing a show like this, there’s always somebody you think, ‘Oh, I gotta watch my back. This one could be doing this or that.’ And we don’t have that anymore,” Richards dished. “I don’t feel like anybody is home digging up stuff. And when it felt like that, it was terrible. It was so anxiety-provoking.”

Fans Reacted to Richards’Comments About Her Former RHOBH Co-Star

In a thread on Reddit, several RHOBH fans reacted to Richards’ comments. Many questioned why she continues to talk about Vanderpump more than two years after the SUR owner quit the Bravo reality show she starred in for nearly 10 years.

“You had your fun Kyle, now let the mouse go!” one Redditor wrote. “Man and she accuses Dorit [Kemsley] of belaboring a point.”

“Yes, I noticed that. She’s brings up LVP waaay too much,” another agreed. “She brings up points that are now moot.”

“These ‘negative” stories about LVP coming back from eons ago,” another noted. “I’m sure Kyle is asked questions all the time about LVP, but it does feel like there had been more talk about her recently. It feels like these ladies are trying to remind us how awful LVP was when she hasn’t been on the show for how many seasons now? Feels a bit odd.”

“How can she go from saying how terrible it was with lvp there to then saying she lost sleep over falling out with her. She’s such a fake,” a fourth Redditor wrote of Kyle. “Also, why is she still talking about her?”

“What she is not telling, is that Lisa deserved that diamond and ran the show by herself,” another added.

Others reacted by posting Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd’s famous line, “Goodbye Kyle!”

Kyle Richards Previously Said Lisa Vanderpump Needs to ‘Move On’

Although Richards is still talking about Vanderpump in interviews, she previously slammed her former friend for still talking about The Housewives. After Vanderpump told E!’s “Daily Pop” that Richards still tries to make her look bad, Richards posted a comment that said “It’s time to move on” along with a sleepy face emoji, per Page Six.

Vanderpump has talked about Richards in recent months. In an interview with Daily Mail TV in September 2021, she accused her ex-friend of being two-faced and spreading rumors about Erika Jayne’s finances at Andy Cohen’s baby shower several years ago.

“That’s how Kyle works,” Vanderpump said.

