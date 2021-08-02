Kyle Richards Scolds Lisa Vanderpump on Twitter

Fans may never be able to totally say “GOODBYE” when it comes to the drama between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. Richards shot back at Vanderpump via Twitter on July 29.

A Twitter blogger posted screenshots from an Instagram account @BravoSnarkSide on July 26. The screenshots were anonymous DMs alleging that Richards leaks RHOBH information to other sources on social media. The source claimed that, “in return has a deal with them [the sources] to tweet negative things about LVP.” A viewer then tagged Vanderpump to see if she had heard about the rumor.

Vanderpump replied to the fan and the screenshot, “Oh dear…” Richards saw her former BFF’s response and replied, “For the love of God … give it a rest. Replying to any lie out there just to draw attention to it. Move on.”

Another fan replied to Richards, “It’s so clearly made up but anything to get those rabid fans stirred up,” to which the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star agreed by replying with a 100 emoji. Richards also ‘liked’ a tweet from a fan that read, “Time for LVP to move on, like queen Kyle Richards said.”

Richards Has Told Vanderpump to ‘Move On’ Before

Once upon a time, the RHOBH stars used to be best friends. The two traveled, gossiped, and lunched together, but it didn’t last forever. The two had a falling out during season 9 of the reality show franchise. Vanderpump was struggling with the sudden loss of her brother, and her friendship with Richards began to crumble. Fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Center, but the dog wasn’t a fit with her family, so they decided to give it away to another family.

When the story got leaked to a news outlet, many of the cast members thought Vanderpump had something to do with it. Richards and Vanderpump’s friendship came to a screeching halt when Richards confronted Vanderpump in her home and accused her of leaking the story. Since then, the two have not reconciled, and it looks like they won’t be doing so anytime soon.

Earlier this year in June, Richards commented, “It’s time to move on” with a sleepy face emoji in an E! “Daily Pop” interview clip of Vanderpump talking about their ongoing feuds.

Vanderpump Has Since Opened up About Their ‘PuppyGate’ Feud

Vanderpump has since discussed her feud with Richards and Kemsley. She revealed in June that she knew her time on the Beverly Hills-based Bravo show had to come to an end after Richards accused her of lying about the tabloid leak.

“You don’t need some of your supposedly best friends standing in your kitchen screaming at you that you’re a liar,” Vanderpump said of her blowup with Richards to the Daily Mail.

She then admitted blame for her role in the friendship-ending argument.

“I don’t think I was that classy when I said to Kyle ‘get the hell out of my kitchen,’” Vanderpump admitted. “There’s no point getting down in the dirt. And, you know, ultimately, you’ll kind of – as long as you don’t succumb to it, you know – try not to lose your dignity.”

