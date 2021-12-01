Fans Question Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage After ‘RHUGT’ Comment

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married since 1996 and share three daughters together. Over the years, their relationship has been in the spotlight thanks to Richards’ role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

As many people know, reality television tends to bring publicity, and nasty rumors are par for the course. Richards and Umansky’s marriage has been subjected to plenty of rumors, and have addressed them when appropriate — even on “RHOBH.”

On the new show “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Richards was talking to Umansky and he told her that he didn’t sleep well because she wasn’t next to him. A Reddit thread was started about the comment, and fans debated whether or not Umansky was being genuine. Additionally, plenty of “RHOBH” fans commented on the thread and accused Umansky of being unfaithful.

Here’s what you need to know:

Are Richards & Umansky Really Happy Together?

On the surface, Richards and Umansky’s marriage seems perfect. The two always seem so supportive of one another and simply so in love, 25 years in. There are some “RHOBH” fans who don’t think that everything is as amazing as these two portray it to be, however.

“Lots and lots of cheating [rumors]… Couples married for twenty years don’t feel the need to do that staged BS in public unless they got something to feel insecure about. Lisa and Ken don’t behave that way,” one Redditor wrote.

“When [Mauricio] said that I thought it sounded pretty disingenuous,” added another.

“Right? I was like “he lying,” read a response.

“I know he is allegedly a cheater, and I know she is an actress who tries to sell us on their ‘perfect’ marriage. I also know that he might be shady, and she is a shit stirrer on RHOBH. But I still cannot help loving them together as a couple and would be genuinely disappointed if they ever divorced,” a fourth person wrote.

“Mauricio also has a history of occasionally cheating. He says the ‘good husband’ things Kyle needs to hear,” a fifth comment read.

“I thought it was bullsh*t for cameras tbh. They both travel separately from each other a significant amount of time for decades…would it still be that strange of a feeling,” added a sixth.

Cheating Rumors Have Haunted Richards & Umansky’s Marriage for Years

For the past several years, rumors that Umansky has cheated on Richards have surfaced more than once. The two have done their best to ignore the never-ending chatter surrounding their marriage, but there have been times that they’ve spoken out.

In 2013, for example, Umansky denied cheating on his wife. “I am faithfully and happily committed to my wife of 18 years, Kyle Richards, and our children, and am saddened to learn that someone would spread these ugly and vicious false rumors regarding me,” he said in a statement according to Radar Online.

In 2016, infidelity rumors surfaced again thanks to a report by Star magazine. “He was loving all the attention. I even watched him exchange phone numbers with one female fan! My heart breaks for [Kyle]. After everything Mauricio’s put Kyle through, he’s still not acting like a married man,” a source told the tabloid, according to All About the Tea.

In 2020, more rumors circulated, and some people thought that Richards and Umansky had split. “It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. I’m gonna get myself so worked up and so emotional. And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it. But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn’t know [about it], I don’t have a Google alert or anything either,” Richards told Us Weekly at the time.

Just this past year, Umansky spoke up about rumors during an episode of “RHOBH.” “Let me tell you something. Any of these f****** girls can do a lie detector test with me tomorrow and no problem,” he said, according to Radar Online.

“I realized that as long as you’re in the spotlight, people are going to say bad things about you. We choose to surround ourselves with people who know us inside and out. We’re not supposed to care, but we do. And it hurts,” Richards said on the show.

READ NEXT: