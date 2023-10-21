Kyle Richards Says She Shares Her ‘True & Authentic Self’ on RHOBH

Kyle Richards is speaking out about her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as rumors about her personal life continue to make headlines.

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky “have been separated for a while now” but are “still living under the same roof.” The RHOBH season 13 trailer later placed a strong focus on Richards’ marital problems and her close friendship with singer Morgan Wade.

In an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards reflected on her 13 seasons on the Bravo reality show. She admitted there have been “many moments” when she has considered leaving the franchise. But she also confirmed that people see her true life in all of the drama.

“Although we live in Beverly Hills and are on a reality show, we are just normal people,” she told the outlet. “I just want people to know that I am always sharing my true and authentic self.”

Some People Think Kyle Richards Faked an RHOBH Storyline About Her Marriage

Richards’ marital status has been a topic of debate among “Real Housewives” fans. Richards and Wade even fueled buzz about their relationship by filming a steamy music video together.

But some people think the separation story is just a storyline following the ratings success of the Scandoval cheating drama on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a Reddit thread, some viewers debated whether Richards and Umansky made up a split stunt for ratings.

“How are you separated when living in the same house and going on vacations together,” one Redditor asked. “ Please. They’ve invested in this singers future and got Kyle some controversial attention. It all seems like a publicity stunt.”

“I could see Kyle doing this as part of an upcoming storyline for RHOBH, because she doesn’t have anything else going on in her life, other than harping and judging the other ladies,” another agreed.

Some even accused Richards and Umansky of planting the story ahead of the new season.

An insider told OK magazine that Richards needed a storyline for the new season. “If you know Kyle, you know that she just wanted a juicy storyline to save her spot on the Bravo series,” the insider alleged in October 2023. “She knows what she’s doing.”

Mauricio Umansky Denied That His Separation From Kyle is Fake

In late September, Umansky spoke out on the “Red Mic” podcast for The Agency Dallas to address speculation about his marriage. ‘We’re certainly not separated” and “not divorced,” he said.

Umansky did admit that the past year has been a rocky one for his 27-year marriage. He added that no one planted a fake breakup story to get press.

“I’m not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment,” The Agency founder said. “That was an absolute blow. I keep hearing that, the paparazzi keep asking me that. I’m like, if people actually think I’m that smart… or that conniving.”

A day later, Umansky admitted to the separation when a reporter for TMZ caught up with him.

“When I answered the question on that podcast about where we stand, the question was, ‘Did Kyle and I plant the story in order to create ratings?’ And the answer was we did not plant the story,” he explained.

READ NEXT: Fans React to the Saddest Part of the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer