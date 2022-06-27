Kyle Richards Reveals Why She’s Selling House She Shares With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards owns several homes, but she’s leaving one of them behind, and now she’s explaining why.

The Encino-based “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, own multiple vacation homes in cities that include Aspen, Colorado, and Palm Springs, California, per Bravo Insider.

In an interview with People, Richards called her rustic Aspen retreat her “happy place.” So it’s no wonder that fans were surprised when it was revealed that she is selling the place.

According to Forbes, Richards and Umansky are selling their four-bedroom, Aspen home for $9.75 million, and it’s being sold fully furnished. The house will be prominently featured on the 12th season of RHOBH when Richards and her co-stars take a girls’ trip to Aspen. But there has been buzz that some serious drama went down during the vacation, and some fans think that’s why Richards is unloading her house.

Kyle Richards Revealed Why She’s Selling Her Aspen Home

The controversial girls’ trip has not aired yet on Bravo, but there have been rumors that Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, had a major meltdown and asked to leave Aspen during filming, according to Page Six.

Richards teased the drama in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former child star admitted that “Aspen will never be the same” for her after the RHOBH trip.

“Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time,” she said in March 2022. “When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

On social media, fans speculated that things got so bad in Aspen that Richards just wants out of there now.

“When the trips so bad you have to throw the whole house away,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Was the aspen trip seriously that traumatizing for kyle?” another wanted to know.

But in a June 2022 Instagram story, Richards set the record straight on the house sale. In a comment that seemingly addressed the speculation, Richards told her followers, “Our family is growing [and] we simply need more space,” per Bravo.com. The RHOBH OG added that she is “never leaving” Aspen. “This home is so special to me,” she added.

Richards didn’t elaborate on her growing family, but last fall, her eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, got engaged to her longtime love Alex Manos, and Richards has already teased that she hopes grandchildren aren’t too far behind.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Bought Their House in Aspen for $5 Million in 2019

Richards wasn’t always an Aspen fan. In 2017, she told Jet Set (via Bravo.com) that she “caved” when her clan wanted to take a ski trip to Aspen.

“I’m more of a Vail girl, because I feel like Aspen is just like being in Beverly Hills — so I like to get away,” she said at the time. “But my girls like to see all of their friends there, so we caved last year and we’re going again this year. Aspen it is!”

Richards noted that she didn’t “love” the celebrity scene in Aspen, so she let her kids “win” that argument. But she clearly came around two years later when she bought a home in Aspen. Richards and Umansky purchased their Aspen home for $5 million in 2019, per Reality Blurb.

According to the listing posted by Umansky’s real estate firm, The Agency, the 2426 square-foot mountain retreat” is located near Roaring Fork Rover and boasts four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms with a three-story layout. Photos posted on Realtor.com show off exposed beams, a huge river stone fireplace, and a rooftop deck with a hot tub.

Richards and her daughters often pose for photos in front of the stone fireplace in the Aspen home, where the famous family often spends the holiday season.

