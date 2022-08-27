Kyle Richards Sells Home She Shared With Mauricio Umansky: Report

Kyle Richards sold her house. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star unloaded one of her homes not long after listing it for sale, according to a new report.

Richards has some serious real estate connections — her husband, Mauricio Umansky, founded the successful luxury brokerage firm The Agency, and two of her daughters work for the firm — so it’s no surprise that she sold her house so fast and for a hefty profit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Sold Her House in Aspen for Nearly $9 Million

Richards and Umansky own several homes, including their main home in Encino, and another residence in Palm Springs, California, per Bravo Insider. But the house that the celebrity couple sold is located in Aspen, Colorado. Richards and Umansky first purchased the home in Aspen for $5 million in 2019, per Reality Blurb. As seen in photos posted on Realtor.com, the home’s amenities include beamed ceilings, a river stone fireplace, and rooftop deck with a hot tub.

According to Radar Online, Richards found a buyer for the house just one month after listing it for sale and the deal is pending. Real estate documents obtained by the outlet revealed that the 4-bedroom, 2,426 square foot property has a pending sale for $8,995,000.

In June, Richards and Umansky listed their Aspen vacation home for nearly $10 million before reducing the sale price by $1 million, which means they are getting the reduced asking price for the place. According to Forbes, the house was listed for sale as fully furnished. The luxury home is still listed on The Agency’s website, but is listed as “Pending” on Realtor.com.

Fans have seen the house in social media photos in the past, but it will be featured prominently this season on the Bravo reality show when it serves as the setting for an explosive RHOBH cast trip.

Kyle Richards Moved Into a New Home in Aspen & Lives There Part-Time

Richards loved her home in Aspen. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that Aspen is her second home and that she spends a lot of time there throughout the year. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time,” she said earlier in 2022.

She also told People that things took a turn when the Aspen girls trip got out of control while filming RHOBH.

“That was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time, which people don’t really know that,” she said of the Colorado filming location. “So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore.”

While some fans speculated that the RHOBH drama was so intense that it drove the Umanskys out of Aspen, Richards set the record straight in a June 2022 Instagram story.

“Our family is growing [and] we simply need more space,” Richards told her followers, per Bravo.com. The RHOBH veteran added that she is “never leaving” Aspen. “This home is so special to me,” she wrote.

And Richards has already bought a new place in her special city. While she has yet to post photos, the RHOBH OG did reveal that she bought a new house in Aspen. Her move-in date took place in August 2022 on the same weekend as “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“I’m out of town! We moved into a new house in Aspen,” Richards replied when the Instagram account @cici.loves.you asked her why she skipped Giudice’s wedding.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back