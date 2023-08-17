Kyle Richards Poses With Her Daughters in Capri: PHOTOS

Kyle Richards is on a family vacation to one of her favorite places in the world.

Just one month after news of her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky was revealed, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was with her entire family – including her husband of 27 years – in Capri, Italy.

Richards previously teased the trip in an Amazon Live in August 2023, where she revealed she was packing for a vacation with her entire family and that they would be spending some time on a boat.

Days later, the Bravo star and her daughters shared stunning photos from the trip.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Posed on a Boat in Capri With Her Daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia & Portia

On August 16, 2023, Richards shared an Instagram photo after posing with her daughters on a boat in Italy. The RHOBH star wore a black bikini and sheer swim coverup as she posed alongside her daughters Farrah, Portia, Sophia, and Alexia, who were all dressed in similar beach-friendly attire.

“That’s amore ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Richards captioned the photo.

Fans reacted to the photo in the comment section. “Best girl gang,” one fan wrote. “Omg the quintuplets!❤️.” another joked of the lookalike mom and daughters.

Some fans wanted to know where Mauricio Umansky was. “Where’s the hubby?” one follower asked. Others noted that The Agency founder has been posting from Italy on his Instagram story.

On her Instagram story, Richards tagged the Fontelina Beach Club. The high-end beach club is located on the south coast of Capri amid the Faraglioni rocks.

Richards’ daughter, Sophia, also shared a video with highlights from the family trip. The short clip featured a look at the boat the family was on, board games they all played, and a pasta dinner al fresco, and it featured all of the family including patriarch Mauricio and Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

Kyle Richards Previously Talked About her Love for Italy

Italy appears to be one of the Umansky family’s favorite vacation spots.

In 2022, the clan dined in Portofino during a trip to Europe that included a pitstop in Italy, according to The Daily Mail.

When her kids were younger, Richards previously told the outlet, “I love Europe, especially Capri. We like to travel by boat with our children so we have every meal together and they can’t get away!”

In 2016, the RHOBH star also posed with her family during a trip to Italy. “Capri is by far the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. Magical,” Richards wrote at the time. She also shared photos from the Amalfi Coast village, Positano, and Rome.

One of the family’s trips to Italy was even featured on a past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” per BravoTV.com

The family’s European vacation in 2022 prompted Richards to make major lifestyle changes. In January 2023, she told the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast that she changed her diet and cut out alcohol following last year’s trip because she didn’t like how she felt after weeks of wining and dining.

“After gaining weight during the summer…I got off the boat and I said, ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,” the RHOBH star revealed.

