Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Isn’t ‘Allowed’ to Have a Celebrity Crush

Kyle Richards revealed she has a celebrity crush, but said she’d be upset if her husband had one.

In an interview on her niece Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her 25-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The two wed at the Bel-Air Country Club in January 1996, according to The Knot.

Kyle noted that he and Mauricio have a “synced calendar” so they can spend time together. She was then asked by Paris if she had a celebrity crush. After dishing that she used to crush on Tom Cruise and Mark Ruffalo, Kyle revealed she currently has eyes for a successful musician.

“Now I would say it’s Lenny Kravitz,” she said of her current crush. “Lenny Kravitz is just…I don’t know. He’s talented, he’s sexy. Yeah. Lenny Kravitz.”

She then added that if although if Mauricio said something similar about a crush, she’d be mad.

“If he said that, you don’t understand what I would do to him,” the RHOBH star admitted.

Kyle also revealed that Mauricio’s “teenage” crush was Heather Thomas.

“And I just let him keep saying that because that’s when he was a teenager and that’s the only one he’s allowed to say,” she added.

She noted he also liked Michelle Pfeiffer back in the day, which was also “okay” because it was a long time ago.

“We can stick with that,” she said. “I don’t need anybody current. I don’t need anybody newer. Just stick with that and I’m fine. If you mention anybody else there’s gonna be a problem.”

The Bravo star also revealed that someone brought a friend to one of her parties and she caught the woman flirting with Mauricio while he was dancing with their daughter.

“And I said to her, ‘Get off my husband,’” Kyle told the podcast. “Because she kept putting her hands on him. She wouldn’t listen. So I said ‘Do you want a Manolo in your eyeball? Because I will put a Manolo in your eyeball.’ I had flames coming out of my nostrils and I had her escorted out.”

Fans Reacted to Kyle’s Interview & Said She Seems Insecure About Her Marriage

In a Reddit thread about the podcast interview, some fans felt Kyle seemed insecure about her marriage to Mauricio.

“Kyle is so insecure despite being married so long,” one Redditor wrote. “She’s so happy and she loves Mo so much but still acts like a toxic jealous teenager – weird.”

When another Redditor noted that Kyle made “a couple of references” to Mauricio “not being able to like or flirt with other women”– perhaps in an attempt to squash cheating rumors— another commenter wrote, “Nah, this only shows she’s very insecure about her marriage. If she was secure, she wouldn’t care if Mo had a crush… she’s probably so insecure cause the rumors are true.”

“I think that Kyle is a very insecure woman in spite of her looks and money,” another agreed. “Being married as long as she has been, she should know her place in the marriage. Why does she even have to say that Maurice can’t have a crush or flirt? That makes me lean towards thinking she knows she’s been cheated on…. It’s odd that Kyle still acts like an insecure woman. You can tell she works overtime in keeping Maurice from looking at other girls.”

Kyle Previously Said Mauricio Gets DMs From Strange Women

Kyle also gave off a jealous vibe when she talked about her marriage during a conversation with fellow ‘Housewives” alum Cynthia Bailey on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

In the second episode of the Peacock spinoff, Kyle reacted to Cynthia’s comment that she wanted her marriage to work, but that things are so different today with “hoes sliding in people’s DMs.”

Kyle revealed that she deals with the same DM drama with Mauricio.

“It’s funny because my husband doesn’t know how to work Instagram,” she added. “So he didn’t even know that existed. He says, ‘Can you post this? I don’t know how to do it.’ And I look at the DMs and I’m like ‘Are you f***ng kidding me?’”

Kyle even teased that some women even send naked photos to her husband.

“And meanwhile I’m getting mad at him and he doesn’t even know they’re there,” the RHOBH star continued. “I get so protective because I love him so much and I never knew I could have a relationship like this. “

READ NEXT: Inside Kyle Richards’ Stunning Encino Home