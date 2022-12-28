Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Pose With Their Daughters for Holiday Photo in Aspen

Kyle Richards shared a family photo for the holidays – and fans had a lot to say about it. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, spent the holidays at their second home in Aspen, California, with their four daughters Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the wealthy reality TV family wore coordinating “Aspen” sweatshirts as they posed in front of a large window at their vacation home with a view of a mountain in the background. But some fans didn’t recognize Richards – or her husband.

Some Fans Confused Mauricio Umansky for Another Real Housewives Husband & Others Thought Kyle Richards Was One of the Daughters

Richards captioned her family pic with, “Merry Christmas to you and yours.” She also tagged the store Madhappy for the family’s blue and white “Aspen” sweatshirts. Some fans thought the Aspen theme seemed shady, given Richards’ recent drama with her sister Kathy Hilton during an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen.

But others fans zeroed in on Richards, and how the 53-year-old mom of four looked as young as her daughters in the family photo.

“Where’s the mom?” one fan asked in the comment section. “I couldn’t even spot kyle she blends in as one of the daughters,” another agreed. “You look like you could be one of the kids’ not the mother,” another wrote to the RHOBH star. “Kyle blends in so well, it’s like she’s a sister,” another agreed.

Fans were even more confused by Richards’ husband, who wore a grey beanie on his head as he posed for the indoor family photo. Several commenters mistook Umansky for Joe Gorga, the brother of Teresa Giudice and a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I thought Mauricio was joe gorga lmao,” one fan wrote. “I did too!” another replied. “Um whys mauricio looking a lil like joe gorga lol pls dont, i cant,” another cracked. “Looks like Joe Jorga and fam,” another commenter agreed.

Kyle Richards Also Clapped Back at Critics of Her Photo

While Richards received many compliments on her youthful looks in the photo, she did clap back at one critic who took issue with her pose. When one commenter cracked, “Act your age Kyle,” the RHOBH star replied with, “Any suggestions on how to?”

Another commenter threatened to unfollow the affluent RHOBH star with the accusation that she shows “nothing for charity at a time when there are homeless people at Christmas.” “I give a LOT to charity,” Richards fired back, adding, “Would you like me to post about that so you can criticize me for talking about it?”

Others followers were confused by Richards’ Christmas photo and large Christmas tree, because her family is Jewish.

“I’m so confused because you’re Jewish. Most of the housewives that are Jewish do not have any Hanukkah celebrations but they have Christmas I’m confused,” one commenter wrote.

Richards was raised in the Catholic faith but she converted to Judaism when she married Umansky in 1996. She previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that her family celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. “We celebrate Hanukah and Christmas because I converted [to Judaism] but my oldest daughter [Farrah] did not,” Richards explained. “So I celebrate both in honor of her. Plus I could never give up celebrating Christmas.”

