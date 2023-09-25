Kyle Richards Says She’ll Support Mauricio Umansky on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Kyle Richards said she will be in the ballroom when her husband Mauricio Umansky makes his debut on “Dancing With the Stars.”

In September 2023, The Agency founder was announced as a cast member on the 32nd season of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition alongside pro partner Emma Slater. The news came just two months after People reported that Richards and Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage

During an Amazon Live on September 22, 2023, Richards was asked if she plans to cheer on her husband when he competes on “Dancing With the Stars,” and she made it clear she will be one of his biggest supporters.

Kyle Richards Said She Will Be in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Audience With Her Family

On her Amazon Live, Richards appeared excited about Umansky’s DWTS role. “Yes, I will be there cheering him on with my girls,” she told her fans on Amazon. The Umanskys share daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, as well as Farrah, Richards’ eldest daughter with her ex Guraish Aldufrie.

“I feel like he’s gonna do great, and he’s very excited,” the RHOBH star added of her husband. “He’s really, really enjoying that. I will be there cheering him on for sure.”

Later on her Live, Richards revealed that Umansky has been using a soothing, foaming bath product to relieve his aches and pains from the grueling “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals.

“He’s very sore from dancing so much,” Richards said. “He’s shared with me some of his videos. I already knew that was gonna be a lot of work. I’m like ‘yeah, you have fun with that!’”

Kyle Richards Revealed Why She Was in Paris With Morgan Wade When Mauricio’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Role was Announced

Richards was in Paris with Wade when her husband’s gig on DWTS was announced, which stirred up speculation about her relationship with the country singer. There have been rumors that the RHOBH star had an affair with Wade, but both women have maintained they are just close friends.

On her Amazon Live, Richards explained that she traveled to Paris to work on a documentary she is producing about the “Wilder Days” singer.

“We were in Paris working on the documentary you probably heard about,” she said, before addressing the rumors about her friendship with Wade – and pointing out that they were accompanied by film cameras throughout their trip to the City of Love.

“I have to take just one second… there’s just so many things out there online,” Richards said. “Why do people make things up? They see that there’s a camera there and they completely ignore that there was a camera there and act like we were just like… I don’t even know what. But there were cameras there. Can you guys just get your act together?”

“But yes, it was a great shoot and she was doing her European tour over there and it was great,” The Bravo star added. “And my other friend Tina from my childhood was there. It was just a fun, fun girls’ trip, and work trip.”

Umansky has said that he is excited for his wife to support him on in the DWTS ballroom. On September 14, he told TMZ, “Absolutely…can’t wait.”

But when asked if Wade will also make a cameo, Umansky added, “Oh I don’t know, they’re filming, they’re doing and all kinds of stuff, so who knows.”

