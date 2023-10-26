Kyle Richards Speaks Out About Mauricio Umansky Holding Hands With DWTS Dancer

Kyle Richards gave an update on her marriage to Mauricio Umansky — and how she feels about his close relationship with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater.

On October 25, 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen grilled her on the latest on her separation from Umansky. Richards and Umansky wed in 1996 and confirmed they were having marital problems in July 2023.

On WWH, Richards admitted she felt “hurt” by photos that surfaced of her husband holding hands with Slater.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said She is Still Living in the Same House as Umansky

Cohen kicked things off right away on WWHL, asking Richards early on about the status of her separation from her husband. Richards revealed she was the driving force behind the split. “It originated from me,” she told Cohen.

Richards said when the news about her marital problems first became public, her whole family was impacted. Richards and Umansky share four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

“When the news first came out, it was really, really devastating,” she told Cohen. “The whole family, I mean our phones were blowing up my kids were just crying and wouldn’t leave the house. And it was really really difficult. But now they’re much better, and they’re really strong and they’re just so together and so smart. And they’ve been my best friends and I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings and thank God I have them through this.”

Richards confirmed she is still living under the same roof as Umansky. “Yes, I’m in a different room,” she shared, adding that she let Umansky stay in the primary bedroom because it’s “masculine,” while the bedroom she chose is more of a “glam room.”

Richards also addressed rumors about her friendship with singer Morgan Wade. There have been rumors that Richards, 54, is in a romantic relationship with Wade, 28.

“I can tell you that she is absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world,” Richards said of her relationship with the “Wilder Days” singer.

Richards told Cohen she met Wade on Instagram and she became part of a workout group chat with Teddi Mellencamp and others. “We’re all very close,” she added. “Honestly when I see these things [about Morgan and I], I’m like if she didn’t have all those tattoos people would not say that.”

The RHOBH star did note that there were rumors about her relationship with Mellencamp, too, when they first became close friends.

Kyle Richards Addressed Photos of Umansky Holding Hands With Emma Slater

Play

Umansky is a contestant on the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Days before he performed an emotional Most Memorable Year dance with Slater, he was spotted holding hands with the 34-year-old dancer.

“Sources with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Umansky and Slater went out to dinner to discuss his dance and they had a deep conversation that bonded them.

On WWHL, Cohen asked Richards what she thought about the photos of her husband holding hands with Slater. “I was taken aback,” she admitted. “That was very hard to see that. I mean yes, that hurt my feelings.”

When Cohen asked her if she thinks anything is going on between the two, Richards admitted she isn’t sure. “I mean, holding hands like that? I mean Andy, I really don’t… why are you doing this to me,” she said.

Mellencamp, who was also a guest on the show, noted that you don’t hold hands like that with somebody in Beverly Hills “where you know photographers are going to follow you.”

“The thing is this, I don’t know if anything’s happened yet,” Richards said of Umansky and Slater. “But obviously there’s something there.”

“Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me,” she added.

Richards also confirmed that the hand-holding photos were the reason why she deleted an Instagram post she had posted in support of Umansky on the ABC dancing show.

“Yes, but I also voted for them,” she revealed.

READ NEXT: Morgan Wade Speaks Out About Kyle Richards Romance Rumors