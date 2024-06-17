Kyle Richards Skips Annual Tradition 1 Year After Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards did not wish Mauricio Umansky a Happy Father’s Day—at least not publicly.

Nearly one year after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband confirmed their separation , Richards seemingly skipped her annual tradition of posting a Father’s Day tribute to the father of her daughters.

The apparent snub came a day after Richards was spotted crying while filming RHOBH scenes with her co-stars at a spa, per The Daily Mail.

Richards and Umansky wed in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27; Sophia, 24; and Portia, 16. Umansky is also a stepfather to Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, Richards’ eldest daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle Richards Has Always Posted Father’s Day Messages to Umansky in the Past

Richards has said in multiple interviews that she has an amicable relationship with Umansky despite their July 2023 split. The exes continued to live together for months after announcing their separation. But according to Us Weekly, Umansky recently purchased a luxury condo in West Hollywood and no longer lives with Richards at the family home in Encino.

In an Amazon Livestream on June 4, 2024, Richards told fans everything was fine between her and her ex. “We are good, we get along great,” she said of Umansky. “We’re the best of friends, what can I say?”

Still, it is noticeable that Richards bypassed her annual Father’s Day tribute to Umansky, only because she posted one every other year.

In 2021, she shared a series of father-daughter photos with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day @mumansky18 Oh, my goodness you are SOOO loved ❤️ You are the sweetest, most loving, generous, pushover of a Dad in the world 😆 I love how you have taught our girls to be adventurous & always look out for us. I think our girls believe you walk on water & sometimes it seems that may just be true 🥰 thank you for everything you do for us ❤️ We love you so much ❤️ Happy Father’s Day.”

In 2022, Richards was still calling her husband the nickname “Lovebean.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best,” she captioned more family photos. “There’s a reason our girls think you walk on water ❤️ You are the most loving & supportive Daddy. Always showing them to be adventurous & live without fear. We all always feel so safe & protected by you ❤️🙏”

Richards also described Umansky as “an amazing partner” and thanked him for all he does for their family. “We love & appreciate you so much!! Love you Lovebean,” the mom of four wrote.

And less than one month before confirming their split, Richards posted a sweet Father’s Day message to The Agency founder. “Happy Father’s Day @mumansky18,” she wrote in June 2023. “So grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad 🙏🏼 Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest ❤️ Always there for them and not knowing how to say “no” 😁They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award.”

Kyle Richards’ Daughters Posted Father’s Day Messages For Mauricio

While Richards seemingly skipped the Father’s Day tribute, her daughters made sure to wish their dad a happy day.

On her Instagram page, Farrah shared several photos of her dad, Guraish Aldjufrie, and stepfather Umansky. In one photo, Richards’ two ex-husbands even posed together, all smiles. Farrah captioned the post with a simple, “Happy Father’s Day.”

In a post on her Instagram story, Sophia Umansky shared a photo of Umansky with his four daughters, “Happy Father’s Day to the best girl dad,” she captioned the post.

And Alexia Umansky posted a slideshow of photos of her dad at work and at play. “Happy Father’s Day boss man,” she wrote to The Agency founder. “I adore you to a million pieces. Best Dad Ever Award. Thank you for everything

