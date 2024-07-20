Kyle Richards Makes a Big Change As New Speculation About Mauricio’s Mystery Lady Emerges

Kyle Richards changed her social media bio after photos surfaced of her husband, Mauricio Umansky , kissing another woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece.

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage but denied that they had plans to divorce. The longtime couple continued to live together amicably in their Encino, California home until early 2024.

In July 2024, Page Six reported that Richards removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio just after the photos of Umansky surfaced online.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s bio now reads, “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.” She previously had the word “wife” after “mom.” This is the second major change Richards has made to her Instagram bio in two months. In May, the outlet noted that she dropped the name Umansky from her surname.

Mauricio Umansky’s New Flame is Allegedly Model Nikita Kahn

On July 17, 2024, TMZ posted photos of Umansky kissing a woman after he met up with her at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. Several PDA pics appeared on social media.

A day later, gossip site Deux Moi identified the woman who greeted Umansky as model Nikita Kahn, 33. According to her website, Kahn is a Ukrainian American actress, model, producer, and animal advocate. Her acting credits include “Catch 44” and the upcoming “Crescent City,” per IMDb.

It has not been confirmed that Kahn is the woman who was photographed with Umansky. But the @facereality16 fan account posted a side-by-side of another photo of Kahn and noted, “Looks like the sunglasses from the airport are a match with the sunglasses on her IG.”

Umansky follows Kahn on Instagram and vice versa.

Kyle Richards Said Mauricio Umansky is ‘Allowed’ To Date—And So Is She

Richards, 55, has been the subject of dating rumors herself. She has long denied that she is dating her close friend, singer Morgan Wade. During a March 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Richards said she will date at some point. “I mean, that day will come regardless because we are separated, and we’re allowed to do what we want to do right now. That’s the way it is,” she said of her separation from Umansky.

But when Richards thought there was a spark between Umansky and his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater, she was not happy. After a photo of her husband holding hands with Slater surfaced last fall, Richards admitted she was “taken aback.”

“That was very hard to see that. I mean yes, that hurt my feelings, Richards said on the Oct. 25, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t know if anything’s happened yet,” she added of Umansky and Slater. “But obviously there’s something there.”

Richards also confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she was upset by the hand-holding photos. She admitted she deleted an Instagram story she had posted in support of Umansky on the ABC dancing show.

Months after that, Umansky said he wasn’t dating anyone. In March, Umansky told USA Today he was still “navigating” his separation from Richards before thinking about dating. “I have not been running around dating,” he stated at the time. “I am not interested in being a playboy. One of these days I’m going to start dating, I can tell you that for sure.”