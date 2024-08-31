Kyle Richards Talks ‘Tough’ RHOBH Season Amid Rumors About Mauricio’s New Relationship

Kyle Richards revealed that filming the upcoming 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was “tough” amid her split from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Bravo star answered fan questions on Amazon Live on August 27, 2024, and revealed that while there were a lot of “fun” moments in season 14, it was also particularly hard for her.

Richards’ comments came one month after her estranged husband of 28 years was photographed kissing actress Nikita Kahn in Mykonos, Greece. Umansky also took a romantic trip to Mexico with his new girlfriend, as seen in photos posted by TMZ.

Kyle Richards Said the Dynamic Has Changed on RHOBH

It has been more than a year since Richards and Umansky first announced their separation. After confirming their split in July 2023, the exes remained amicable and continued to live together until early 2024.

In August 2024, Richards told her livestream viewers that she still gets along “very well” with Umansky. While she did not address his new relationship with Kahn, she added, “There’s no arguing or anything like that.”

Richards noted that the new season was especially hard for her and co-star Dorit Kemsley, who announced her separation from her husband PK in May 2024, just as filming for RHOBH began.

“The dynamics have just changed a lot within the group,” Richards said. “And, you know, there’s a lot of fun stuff, a lot of lifestyle things that you guys like to see, I think. But there’s drama, of course. There’s times where we laugh so hard, I mean, I’m literally crying. So, it’s a little bit of everything this season. It was tough this season for me, I think for Dorit. I think that, you know, some people obviously had a harder time than others this season.”

Mauricio Umansky Is ‘Head Over Heels’ For His New Flame, a Source Said

Richards has yet to publicly comment on her husband’s new romance. But her sister Kathy Hilton told Page Six that seeing Umansky’s PDA photos was “a hard pill to swallow” and that she had to “calm [Richards] down a little bit.”

In August 2024, an anonymous source claimed to Life & Style that Umansky had been seeing Kahn for several months before they were photographed in Greece together and that she was the only woman he was dating. The source stated that the romantic trip took the new couple “to a whole new level” and that Umansky is “head over heels” for the gorgeous actress and sees her “every chance he gets.”

Another unconfirmed source told Us Weekly that Richards tries not to let Umansky’s dating life bother her, as there are “no plans to reconcile.” “But it of course stings a little hearing about Mauricio with someone new,” the insider added.

Richards has long made it clear that Umansky is free to date whoever he wants amid their separation. As far back as December 2023, she responded to paparazzi who asked her about seeing Umansky with other women. “Well, he’s allowed to do what he wants,” she said in a video posted by The Daily Mail.com.

