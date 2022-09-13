Kyle Richards Explains Why Her Husband Mauricio Umansky Went on RHOBH Girls Trip

Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have been taking some heat this season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The celebrity couple angered fans when they were seen laughing off Erika Jayne’s controversial cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax. Fans also thought the two were rude to Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado – a girls trip that Umansky crashed. Many fans questioned why Umansky was a tag-along on the cast trip.

During a September 7, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards explained why her husband joined in for what is already proving to be an explosive cast trip.

Kyle Richards Said Mauricio Umansky Paid for the Plane That the Cast Took to Aspen

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards was a guest alongside “The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy. At one point, host Andy Cohen asked McCarthy what she thought about Umansky crashing the all-girls vacation.

“You know this is what I have to say about him crashing is that sometimes girls trips we need a good husband,” McCarthy said. “If we can always nominate like one good husband to come with, it’s for the better. But they’ve got to be fun, they can’t be going because of jealousy. They’ve just got to be a good time or a mule to carry our weed, one of the three,” she cracked.

Richards, who owned the house in Aspen that some of her of co-stars stayed in, then chimed in to explain why her husband went on the trip.

“In his defense, he was paying for the plane,” she said. “And there was good ski conditions so he was like ‘Too bad about all of you.’ … And he cooked for us!”

Cohen also teased that Umansky ends up being “the voice of reason” in an upcoming Aspen trip episode.

Mauricio Umansky Also Crashed ‘The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’

In 2021, Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff. The mashup series, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos, also starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York City”), Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), and Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice (“Real Housewives of New Jersey.”)

Richards was the lone RHOBH cast member on the trip, but she wasn’t alone for long because her husband turned up on the trip.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Umansky was in town for business so he visited the villa that his wife and the other Real Housewives stars were staying at. The Agency founder revealed that he stopped by after some major drama had already ensued among the ladies.

“I definitely walked into some chaos,” Umansky said. “They invited me to a dinner, and they had just come off of some very chaotic moments that were shared with me. Thank God I didn’t have to witness them at my dinner. My dinner was actually relatively calm and cool and easy.”

“But yeah, I got a chance to see Kyle one night and be with her, and it was great,” he added.

Richards added that she did get some alone time with her husband. “I had to do the walk of shame,” the RHOBH star joked.

