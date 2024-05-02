Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Make Major Change to Their Living Situation: Report

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are reportedly no longer living “under the same roof” 10 months after confirming their separation.

According to Us Weekly, Umansky purchased a luxury $8.6 million condo in West Hollywood and no longer lives with Richards in their family home in Encino, California. An insider told the outlet, “Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying” at the new condo. The insider added that Umansky sometimes goes to the Encino residence when Richards is out of town. The former couple’s youngest two daughters, Sophia and Alexia, still live at home.

The update to Richards and Umansky’s living situation comes less than a week after they spent a cozy family day together at the Stagecoach festival.

Mauricio Umansky Previously Said He Was Looking For a Place to Move

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage but were “living under the same roof” with their daughters in the Encino mansion they purchased together in 2018. For months, the two claimed the unusual living situation was working out.

But during the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion, taped in January 2024, Richards admitted there had been conversations about one of them moving out. After host Andy Cohen asked, “You are separated but still living under one roof…Are there conversations about someone moving out?” Richard responded, “Yes. There has been now.”

After Cohen asked who would move out, Richards replied, “He would. …He’s looking for a place to move out.” Richards also hinted that divorce could happen. “It’s hard for us to say that word, I think, but if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress,” she said in January.

In March 2024, Umansky told TMZ he and Richards were still talking about him moving out. “We’re in the middle of that conversation,” he said at that time.

A source for Us Weekly hinted that Richards and Umansky may never divorce because it’s “too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in [Umansky’s real estate firm] The Agency.”

Kyle Richards Previously Explained Why She Would be Staying in Her House

Richards previously explained how she managed to continue living with Umansky for so long after their separation. “We live under the same roof in different rooms,” she told “Today With Hoda and Jenna” in February. She also noted that she and Umansky own other homes that they were able to utilize. (The exes own homes in Aspen and La Quinta, California.)

In March 2024, a source for Page Six claimed that Umansky was overheard on a trip to Aspen talking about “moving out of the house” he shares with Richards.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Richards explained that she moved out of the primary bedroom because the room was very masculine” She moved into a more “glam” bedroom upstairs.

More recently, Richards answered fan questions during an Amazon Live and confirmed that she was still living in the Encino home. “I’m still in my house,” she told fans on April 2, 2024. “I have too many dogs to go anywhere else. I’m still here.”

She also teased that she was doing some redecorating. During her Live, Richards said she was “working on the upstairs of the house.” “I want to do a whole wall of just different art. Different things, different size frames and all that,” the RHOBH star shared.

