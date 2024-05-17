Kyle Richards Shares Details on the Day Mauricio Umansky Moved Out: ‘This Feels Very Different’

Kyle Richards opened up about life without Mauricio Umansky.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband of 28 years announced their separation in July 2023, but they continued to live together at their Encino, California estate. For a long time, the arrangement worked out just fine.

During an Amazon Live in December 2023, Richards explained the unusual living situation. “You know, we get along and we care about each other so much and our family that we’ve built,” she said. “And I know it must seem strange that we live here in this house together but we’re not together. But for now, it’s been working for us.”

But that all changed sometime before May 2024, and Richards shared details of Umansky’s moving day on a new podcast episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Confirmed Reports That Mauricio Moved Out of Their Home

Richards talked about Umansky’s moving day during an appearance on the “B*tch Bible” podcast on May 14, 2024. After host Jackie Schimmel asked Richards about reports that the Umansky moved out, she confirmed it was true. “He did,” she said, before describing her husband’s move-out day as “weird.”

“That was weird,” Richards said. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange, you know, very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.”

“I mean, I’m a mom of four, you know, I have a busy household,” she explained. “I’ve got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around in my house, and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, ‘Everything’s so quiet.’ And you know, I have these two women who’ve worked for me for, you know, many, many years and they weren’t even there. And I was like, ‘where is everybody?'”

“It just sort of like dawned on me because, you know, I had been away and then he did this while I was out of town.,” she added. “Which was the smart thing to do. I even said, ‘I don’t want to be there to see that.'”

On May 1, 2024, Us Weekly reported that Umansky purchased a luxury $8.6 million condo in West Hollywood, California. A source told the outlet the longtime couple has been “living separately for the last few months” and that Umansky has been living at the new condo. The insider noted that when Richards is out of town, The Agency founder still sometimes stays at the Encino residence where their youngest two daughters, Sophia and Alexia, still live.

Kyle Richards Said It’s Been ‘An Adjustment’ Living Without Mauricio

While talking about her now-empty house, Richards told Schimmel, “It’s been an adjustment for sure.”

“I think that’s the scariest part is that I don’t really know,” the RHOBH star said when asked what her “next chapter” looks like. “I’ve never been on my own, “ she added. “Which is strange to say. I mean, remember I was a mom at 19.”

Richards noted that even when she split from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, at a young age, she never felt alone because she had family in the same building. “I mean, when I lived alone after getting divorced very young, I lived in Beverly Hills in a condo that my mom lived in the same building,” she said. “So, I was kind of alone. I lived with [my daughter] Farrah and my mom was downstairs and so, but I’ve never been like…This feels very different.”

Richards alluded to the fact that Umansky took care of a lot of things around the household when they lived together.

“You know, I’m like looking at my house thinking like, I mean, I literally have learned nothing,” she added. “When I produced [the television series] ‘American Woman,’ I was talking about how my mom, she knew nothing. When my parents got divorced, she, you know, didn’t even know how to write a check or pay taxes or handle things. I’ve learned nothing. Literally nothing. “

Richards noted that she always trusted her husband to do everything, and she would just “sign” anything he gave her. In the RHOBH season 13 episode titled “Ashing It Out,” Richards previously admitted that Umansky handled “everything” in their marriage. “He pays all the bills,” she said in a confessional. “He pays the taxes, he pays the bills, he pays my taxes. And I sign stuff and hope for the best.”

“But I’m looking around my house,” she said on Schimmel’s podcast. “I’ve actually gone and made a list. I don’t do like, like rain gutters. Oh, I’m sorry. Like, do I have to think about that stuff now? Honestly, I didn’t even know they were called that And I’m like, I have to think, I mean, those are my job? Am I gonna pick up a leaf blower? No, I’m not picking up a leaf. I mean, I guess I will. We have one.”

“The Sparkletts water bottle, that’s very hard for me to get from the garage to bring into the house. And to pick it upstairs, it’s just not gonna happen,” she added. “So, you know, it’s little things like that. Taxes, having to, you know, have that explained to me.”

Richards did clarify that her husband used to say to her, “’I can’t fix that. I can’t do this. Have you ever heard of a Jewish handyman? I’m not. I don’t fix things.’”

She noted that while her businessman husband wasn’t “that much help” around the house, he did do the “heavy lifting things.”

“Literally and figuratively,” she added. “I don’t know, it’s just strange. I’m like, it’s this sense of like, I am on my own. And you know, I’m a mom of only daughters, And I, you know, I came from a family of all women, only women. And., I grew up living with obviously my mom, my sisters, and my grandmother. So like, I’m used to that, but like, now I’m back to that. It’s very, it’s just strange, you know. It’s like a sorority. “

