Fans Notice Something Strange About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Oscars Photo

Stars from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had a couples’ night out, and like everything Housewives-related, it had people talking.

On March 12, 2023, several couples from the Bravo franchise, including Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and Dorit and PK Kemsley, attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood. But it was an image from the car ride over that had fans doing a double take.

In a photo posted from the evening, Umansky was seen in the driver’s seat of his car with Dorit Kemsley riding shotgun beside him. Richards was seated in the back seat, leaning to the side so she could get in the pic.

Fans Questioned Why Dorit Kemsley Was in the Front Seat With Mauricio Umansky While Kyle Richards Sat in the Back

It’s no surprise that fans zeroed in on the seating arrangement right away. “Glad to see Mo with Kyle. The rumors have me spooked,” one fan wrote. “uhhhh That’s Dorit in the front seat. Not Kyle,” another pointed out.

Another asked Umansky point blank, “Why is Dorit shotgun and your wife is in the back?”

“So they can get the Story Line Going,” another replied.

“They’re either trolling us cuz they know about these stupid rumors or I think it could have to do with the skirts of their dresses,” another chimed in.

Others compared the dynamic to the affair drama that is currently going on with “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. In March 2023 it was discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix, his live-in girlfriend of 10 years, with their co-star Leviss fro more than six months.

“Some serious Ariana, Tom, and Rachel vibes with Kyle, Mo, and Dorit,” one commenter wrote.

But others tried to shut the speculation down. “Mauricio wouldn’t casually post a pic if there’s anything wrong with it, and Kyle wouldn’t be okay sitting in the backseat if there was something going on.. she wouldn’t even have Dorit driving with them,” one fan pointed out.

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her Marriage

There have been rumors about the relationship between Umansky and Dorit Kemsley for months. In August 2022, former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey shared a post that suggested that the two were having an affair. According to E! News, Dorit clapped back at Wilkey.

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie,” she wrote. “Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” Dorit also warned Wilkey to get “some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives.”

During a September 2022 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Dorit addressed the “ridiculous” rumors once again.

“It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross,” she told host Andy Cohen.

On March 12, 2023, Richards told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t pay attention to the rumors anymore. She even revealed that the couples talked about that very topic during their car ride to the Elton John gala.

“The analyzing of everything is so — we were just talking about that in the car,” Richards said. “I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit in the car ride over, that I don’t even care anymore.”

Richards added that she’s “not losing any sleep” over the gossip about her marriage.

“I don’t know if it’s getting used to it, or just I’ve been through so much I’ve thrown in the towel,” she admitted. “I don’t really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been, and I just, I just can’t stress about it anymore.”

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Will Share Celebrity Stories in His Book