Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Mauricio Umansky After PDA Photos

Kyle Richards said all is good between her and Mauricio Umansky.

In August 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave fans an update on Amazon Live after her estranged husband of 28 years was photographed kissing a mystery woman in Greece and later canoodling with her in Mexico. Umansky’s new flame has been identified as actress Nikita Kahn, per TMZ.

When asked for an update on her relationship with Umansky, Richards told her livestream viewers on August 27, “We get along very well. There’s no arguing or anything like that. There never was, it’s still the same.”

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023, but they continued to live together in their Encino, California mansion until early 2024.

While it’s unclear if Umansky’s new romance will be addressed on the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH, Richard’s co-star Garcelle Beauvais told Us Weekly that when the PDA pics surfaced it was “hard for all” of the cast to see.

Kyle Richards Confirmed Mauricio Umansky Will Appear on RHOBH This Season

Richards previously teased that Umansky is still “family” to her and expected that he would make a cameo on RHOBH next season. During her Amazon Live, she confirmed that he did film with her for season 14 over the summer. “Yes, he does show up on the show this season,” Richards told her fans.

In June 2024, Richards and Umansky surprised their 16-year-old daughter Portia with a new Porsche. It appeared the surprise was filmed by Bravo, so that could be a scene that Umansky is in,

Richards also addressed the news that Umansky’s reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The real estate-themed show starred Umansky and the former couple’s daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia.

“Fans have been very upset about ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’” Richards said, before noting viewers should “make a lot of noise” if they want to the show to come back fro another season. She admitted that her daughters found the reality show to be “overwhelming” to shoot and were “not that upset” that it was canceled because they are primarily focused on being businesswomen in the real estate world.

Kyle Richards Said She Has No Plans to Move Out of the House She Shared With Mauricio

Elsewhere on her “Live,” Richards gave a “no” when asked if she would be spending the holidays with Umansky, presumably over the Labor Day holiday weekend. She shared that she has no plans in place as of yet.

When another fan asked if she was planning to move out of her large Encino mansion, Richards laughed and said she probably had too many dogs to move. Richards has six dogs, and she said her spacious property gives them all plenty of room.

She previously talked about someday retiring to her happy place in Aspen, Colorado. In 2022, Richards dished to Bravo TV.com , “Even if I move one day to, like Aspen, Colorado, I’ll keep [our Encino home] for my kids or something.”

More recently, in the RHOBH season 13 episode, titled “A Celebration of Life,” she talked about her ideal place to live during a day trip to Ojai, California.

“When I’m here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody,” she said. “I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don’t feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, hiking with my dog.”

Richards clarified that she would never make a move until after her youngest daughter Portia was out of high school. “One day, when Portia’s done with school, I’m gonna choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness,” Richards said.