Kyle Richards Teases Mauricio Umansky’s Status on RHOBH Season 14

Kyle Richards revealed that her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky will likely appear on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The 14th season of the Bravo reality show began filming in May 2024 at a Surrealism Ball at Sutton Stracke’s house. On May 14, Richards confirmed to fans during an Amazon livestream that she returned to the show following months of speculation on her status amid her separation from Umansky.

In May 2024, Richards confirmed Umansky moved out of their Encino, California home, after living together amicably for months following their split. The Agency founder purchased an $8.6 million condo in West Hollywood, California, according to Us Weekly.

When asked if Umansky will appear on the new season of RHOBH, Richards told her Amazon fans, “I’m sure he will because he’s obviously family.”

The Bravo OG admitted that it felt “very weird” that all of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are “separated or single” this season.

In addition to Richards, a recently separated Dorit Kemsley is a star on RHOBH, as is Erika Jayne, who is going through a divorce from her ex, Tom Girardi. Co-stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are also both single.

Kyle Richards Was Asked if She Will Appear on ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 3

In addition to RHOBH, Richards also appeared on the Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills” last season. The Netflix series follows employees at Umansky’s luxury real estate brokerage firm The Agency. Three of the former couple’s daughters – Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia – star on the show.

When asked if she would appear on Umansky’s series should it get picked up for a third season, Richards noted that “Buying Beverly Hills” is also her daughters’ show.

“I would have to assume,” Richards said of future “Buying Beverly Hills” seasons. “But I don’t know that answer. It’s been very successful. And I would assume I would be able to be there to support my daughters like I was last season.”

Richards talked about her family’s Netflix show during an appearance on the “B*tch Bible” podcast on May 14, 2024. The mom of four told host Jackie Schimmel that when her daughters were first approached to do the series, she was “very hesitant for obvious reasons.”

“As a mom [and] especially after doing my show for so many years,” she explained. “But I get so many nice messages about my daughters, and it just feels really nice. And everyone’s been so nice to them. I’m like, okay, it’s two seasons now and you know they they’re still looking good and coming out shining. So it’s always the best compliment I can ever get as a mom, you know, to hear about your daughters like that.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Split Played Out on Both Reality Shows

Bravo fans saw Richards and Umansky’s marital problems play out on the 13th season of RHOBH. But it wasn’t until the final episode that their split was addressed. That coincided with filming for “Buying Beverly Hills,” where the aftermath of the breakup was featured in greater detail.

Some fans felt it was a conflict between the two shows and that RHOBH should have had the storyline. But filming for the Bravo show had wrapped by the time Richards and Umansky’s split news was leaked to People magazine in July 2023. Days later, Bravo’s cameras briefly picked up to grab footage of the aftermath, Page Six reported at the time.

But “Buying Beverly Hills” was already in production so that show got the lion’s share of the story.

“Buying Beverly Hills” executive producer Liz Fine spoke to Vanity Fair about how the Umanskys’ breakup story played out on her show. “Of course, I like to think about my show as its own entity,” she said. “But Mauricio and his family do come from another world into us, so I’m happy to welcome fans from another franchise into ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’”

“We make shows for people to watch,” Fine added. “So, when people get excited, we’re very excited. But it is always still a family at the heart of it. So, when that enthusiasm is coming from a place of something that is going wrong in the family, of course it’s hard.”

