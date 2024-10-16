Kyle Richards Gives Update on Relationship With Mauricio After Saying She Doesn’t Feel ‘Single’

Kyle Richards said she’s leaving things “as is” more than a year after her separation from Mauricio Umansky– and after a close friend predicted that the two could get back together at some point.

In October 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told Us Weekly that her friends are still not sure what to say regarding her split from Umansky after 28 years of marriage.

“I think people don’t know what to say when they’re asked that question,” Richards told the outlet. “He’s been out of the house a long time now, and we get along well and we’re always going to be family and very good friends. I think that people don’t know what to say. It’s still new for even my friends.”

Of a possible reconciliation with her husband, Richards simply said, “Right now, we’re just gonna leave it as is.”

Kyle Richards’ Friend Teddi Mellencamp Hinted at the Possibility of Kyle & Mauricio Getting Back Together

Richards’ comments were in response to her former co-star Teddi Mellencamp’s recent remarks about her relationship with Umansky. Speaking with People magazine in early October, Mellencamp noted that the exes “get along and still communicate.” She called the amicable relationship “a testament to both Kyle and Mauricio.”

“I think that shows the love that’s there throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that’s not common,” she said. “And, you know, no one knows what the future holds.”

Richards previously told Us she doesn’t “know what the future holds right now with Mauricio” and her. “We love each other. So that part is easy. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next,” she added. “We’re not divorced; he doesn’t live here, but we’re still figuring things out.”

Richards and Umansky continued to live together for nearly a year after announcing their separation in July 2023. The Agency founder moved to a luxury West Hollywood condominium in May 2024, while Richards remains in the former couple’s Encino, California mansion.

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards hinted that divorce could come. “It’s hard for us to say that word, I think, but if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress. We get along well, but like friends,” she said.

Kyle Richards Doesn’t Consider Herself Single

Richards has long been the subject of dating rumors. The mom of four has repeatedly denied that she is in a romantic relationship with her friend Morgan Wade.

In multiple interviews, Richards said she doesn’t feel single. In an October 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked how “single life” was treating her and she replied, “I don’t consider myself single. Because you know, that implies that I’m actually looking to meet somebody, who I’m not right now. So you know, I don’t know. That’s my answer.”

During an Amazon Live on October 15, Richards further explained why she made the comment about not considering herself “single.” “Well, I said, because that implies I’m looking to meet someone and I’m not. And it implies that I don’t feel ‘complete’ single, and that’s not true either.”

