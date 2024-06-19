Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Surprise Daughter Portia During RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Portia Umansky received the surprise of her life during filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The youngest daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky was surprised with a new car not long after her 16th birthday—and it was all caught on camera.

Footage of the surprise was captured by Portia’s sister Sophia Umansky in June 2024. It is unclear if the surprise will make the cut for the upcoming season of RHOBH, which is currently in production. Multiple fan sites claimed that Portia was gifted the car as her parents filmed scenes for the Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portia Umansky Was Surprised & Grateful When She Was Given the Car

In the clip posted to social media, Portia is seen walking through the checkerboard foyer of her family’s home in Encino, California. When she gets to the door, she sees a Porsche Macan with a red bow on it in the driveway.

“Whose car is that?” Mauricio Umansky asks his daughter.

“Are you kidding me?” Portia says multiple times as she covers her mouth in shock.

Richards can be heard laughing in the background.

Portia becomes emotional as she realizes the car is for her. Richards is then seen hugging her crying daughter alongside Mauricio.

Fans reacted to the video to note how grateful Portia seems for the luxury car despite growing up in a wealthy family.

Others loved that Portia was given a Porsche. “If they had gotten her a Mercedes or range rover, I would of been like really, you named her Portia and not give her a Porsche,” one fan cracked.

Others couldn’t believe how much Portia has grown up since RHOBH made its debut on Bravo more than a decade ago.

Portia was just 2 years old when Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010.

Portia Umansky Won’t Get to Drive Her New Car By Herself Just Yet

Portia Umansky turned 16 years old on March 1, 2024, but she started her driving journey well before that. On January 28, Mauricio posted an Instagram story that showed him out on the road with his daughter after she received her learner’s permit.

But months later, that doesn’t mean Portia can legally drive alone in the state of California just yet. On June 18, Sophia Umansky posted to TikTok after taking her sister to the Department of Motor Vehicles to take her driver’s test.

Unfortunately, Portia did not walk away with her driver’s license on that day. While the teen did take the driving test in her mom’s green Range Rover and actually passed her road skills exam, she soon found out that she would not be issued a driver’s license because it had only been “five months” since she received her learner’s permit.

According to the California DMV website, drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a learner’s permit for at least 6 months before getting their licence.

In the TikTok video, Portia admitted she was furious over the glitch. “I’m literally fuming. I’m so upset, but I did pass…” she said in the video.

Looks like Portia will head back to the DMV in July in her new Porsche to seal the deal.

