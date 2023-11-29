Kyle Richards Shares Text to Mauricio Umansky Regarding Kathy Hilton’s Recent Comments

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed how her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, felt about her sister and former castmate, Kathy Hilton‘s comments about their separation.

While being interviewed by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp for Extra TV at Hilton’s DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event on November 29, Richards discussed Hilton’s November 27 “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” appearance. During the “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” interview, Hilton suggested she believes Richards will not reconcile with Umansky, stating, “There’s no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Richards told Extra TV she reached out to Umansky to let him know about Hilton’s comments. According to the “Halloween Ends” actress, the “Buying Beverly Hills” star did not seem bothered by the remarks.

“I texted Mau. I’m like, ‘I know you are going to see this.’ And he’s like, ‘I just saw, I’m not even looking at these things anymore. I’m not going to do any deep dives.’ You know, we see so much. And it’s upsetting,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Stated That She Has Not Told Her Sisters Much Information About Her Separation

In the Extra TV interview, Richards stated that Hilton and her other sister, Kim Richards, have been supportive while she has publically navigated her separation. She asserted, however, that her sisters are not privy to every aspect of her relationship.

“I haven’t shared with my sisters really anything about what’s really going on in my marriage to be honest. That’s a fact,” said Richards. “I have my few people that I share everything with … But I tend to keep to myself when I’m going through a difficult time. So when she said that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s just going to start a whole thing too.'”

The mother of four also clarified that she did not believe Hilton was being malicious when she made the comments about her marriage.

Hilton addressed her “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” comments regarding her sister’s separation in a separate November 29 Extra TV interview. Hilton stated that she “would love” if Umansky and Richards rekindled their romance.

“That would be great. Never say never,” said Hilton.

Hilton also discussed Richards’ relationship issues while speaking to Access Hollywood during her DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event. She stated that she has been in constant communication with Richards since she announced her separation.

“I’m sending her a lot of spiritual things that touch me. Quotes. And she writes back, ‘I love that. I love that.’ But then [I also send] funny memes, because I want her to laugh,” said Hilton.

Kyle Richards Shared She Was Concerned About Her Relationship With Kathy Hilton in November 2023

During a November 2023 interview on the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards shared she was concerned about her relationship with Hilton. She explained that she managed to make amends with her eldest sister following tumultuous interactions during RHOBH season 12. Richards suggested, however, she made negative remarks about Hilton while filming RHOBH season 13 because she did not believe they could mend their relationship.

“Now I’m stressed that, you know, ‘What did I say in the moments where I thought we were done?’ Because I don’t want that to kick everything up. And ruin my relationship again. So that scares me,” said the 55-year-old.

Richards stated that she hopes that Hilton understands that she “said these things when [she] was upset.”

“I really hope it doesn’t damage our relationship. Because I’m so happy when we’re in a good place,” continued Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.