Kyle Richards Shares Details About Her Thanksgiving With Mauricio Umansky

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared she decided to spend her Thanksgiving with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, amid their separation.

While speaking to her friend and former RHOBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp, who was representing Extra TV at Kathy Hilton’s DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event on November 29, Richards shared she had a pleasant time with Umansky over the holiday. She explained that despite their issues they “get along” and “don’t argue.” She also noted that their daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, and “a couple friends” also attend the dinner.

In addition, the “Halloween Ends” star shared that she, Umansky, and their daughters “all watched TV the next day.”

“We watched a movie together. So it was nice to be able to have that,” said Richards.

She then suggested that she was not happy about her separation from Umansky, whom she wed in 1996.

“I mean I never expected to be in this position in a million years. And obviously it’s not ideal, but I feel proud of the way that we are navigating through this difficult time,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Shared She & Her Estranged Husband Are Spending Christmas Together

Richards made similar comments about her last Thanksgiving with Umansky during a November 2023 E! News interview, alongside her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. She stated that while she and the “Buying Beverly Hills” star are going through “a very difficult time,” they still “get along very well.” She also noted that they have resided in the same house and suggested it would be illogical for them not to spend Thanksgiving together.

“We live under the same roof, and is it ideal? Probably not. Is it traditional? No. But it’s working for us right now,” said Richards.

Richards revealed that she and Umansky will be spending Christmas with their children at the house in Aspen, Colorado, in a November 29 interview with Access Hollywood.

“It may be weird for some people, but we have never been a couple who fight,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Tearfully Spoke About Her Relationship With Mauricio Umansky at BravoCon

During a panel at BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 3 in Las Vegas, Richards shared that her relationship issues with Umansky have been emotionally draining, per TMZ. She tearfully stated that she is aware many fans want her to rekindle her relationship with Umansky.

“I know a lot of people say what are doing? Just pull it together and fix everything. Obviously that’s what I want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly. But anyway, I do appreciate all of your support,” said the mother of four.

Umansky addressed his separation from Richards in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. He stated that he will always consider his estranged wife “the love of [his] life.” The real estate agent clarified, however, that he would like to maintain a friendship with Richards even if they never reconcile.

“My hopes are that whatever is meant for the both of us is what ends up happening. That we’re very amicable, we’re not fighting at home, we still love each other,” said Umansky. “And if I were to tell you there’s this perfect way of going through tough times, I feel like that’s the way we’re going through it. Particularly being in the public eye, with so much noise, and so much speculation. And so many rumors. So much b*****, and all that stuff. We’re going through it in a very healthy way.”