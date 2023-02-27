Kyle Richards Calls Out Real Housewives Star for Talking About Her Body

Kyle Richards revealed that a fellow Real Housewives star reached out to her after talking about her body behind her back.

After an Instagram follower speculated on a photo of Richards posing in a pink minidress that showed off her recent weight loss, the 54-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG did not hold back.

“Ozempic body. 100%,” the follower wrote, referencing the controversial diabetes drug that is being used by some people for weight loss. “You look beautiful but just tell the truth. Your fellow housewives have told on you. It’s not a big deal but it is when you lie about it.”

“This is not true,” Richards replied. “MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing. Another Housewife from a different franchise aka Melissa stated she assumed I was but then texted an apology to me.”

Richards was referring to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who was her co-star on the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2021.

While Gorga did not reply to Richards’ post, several other Housewives, including Bethenny Frankel, Taylor Armstrong, and Meredith Marks commented to say how great the RHOBH star looks. Other fans praised Richards for her “workout body,” with one noting that Ozempic doesn’t give you abs like Richards has.

Melissa Gorga Admitted That She Did Think Kyle Richards Used Ozempic

Gorga commented on Richards’ weight loss while speaking on “Jeff Lewis Live” in January 2023. When Lewis said all the “rich, vain people” in Beverly Hills probably have a year’s supply of Ozempic while diabetics can’t get their medication, Gorga chimed in.

“Didn’t Kyle just come out recently and say she is not [using Ozempic] because she lost a lot of weight?” Gorga asked.

Lewis speculated that Richards “probably went off of [the drug] and said ‘I’m not on it,’ so she’s not technically lying.”

Gorga then admitted that at first, she did think Richards was taking the vanity drug. “I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw I was like ‘Oh she’s taking that stuff.’ And then when she said that [she wasn’t] I’m like, oh okay maybe not,” Gorga revealed.

Richards has claimed that her new body is the result of cutting out alcohol, carbs, and working out. But on the podcast, Lewis added that while he loves Richards and that she’s his friend, “it’s not just not drinking since July” that transformed her body.

“Yeah, she looks great,” Gorga agreed.

Elsewhere during the pod, Gorga revealed there are people in her “inner circle” who use Ozempic and that she’s not about women who are “turning into stick figures.”

While she did not name Richards directly, in February 2023, Gorga’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she is “horrified” about the rampant Ozempic use among Real Housewives stars.

“A lot of people in the ‘Housewives’ world are on Ozempic,” Goldschneider said, before backpedaling to clarify that she was not “saying anyone, in particular, is on it.”

Kyle Richards Has Repeatedly Shut Down Rumors That She Used Ozempic

Richards first created buzz for her new body in January 2023 when she posted bikini photos and a gym selfie on Instagram. When fans began to ask her about her fit body, she even shared her weight loss plan and explained that she changed her eating and exercise habits after gaining weight during a trip to Europe last summer.

But many social media followers speculated that Richards used a quick fix instead. Richards soon shut down speculation that she used Ozempic to lose weight — ever. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” the mom of four wrote on Instagram in January 2023.

Richards later told “Extra” that she works hard and is sick of the speculation that she used the diabetes drug to lose weight.

“I cannot stand people saying that, because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest [to work out],” the RHOBH star said in February 2023. “I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating to me.”

