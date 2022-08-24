Kyle Richards’ Former Fiancé Dead at Age 76

Kyle Richards’ former fiancé has died.

The 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s ex, news anchor Michael Tuck, passed away on August 17, after suffering complications from a stroke, according to Deadline.

The 76-year-old anchorman was known for his long news career with CBS affiliates in San Diego and Los Angeles. Following his split from Richards in the 1990s, he went on to marry his wife of 16 years, Jill. Tuck is also survived by his sister and three children.

Kyle Richards Was Engaged to Michael Tuck When She Met Her Future Husband Mauricio Umansky in 1994

Kyle Richards Was Engaged to Whom? | RHOBH | WWHL

Even longtime fans may not know that Kyle Richards was engaged to Tuck before meeting her husband Mauricio Umansky. But during a 2014 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the RHOBH OG was put in the hot seat by host Andy Cohen — with her husband and daughter in the audience — when he asked about her much older ex.

“You were engaged when you met Mauricio. You were engaged to a CBS newscaster 24 years older than you,” Cohen said to Richards in the segment.

Richards admitted she was “uncomfortable,” to talk about it, then asked Cohen, “I have to give names? Michael Tuck, CBS. Action News.”

Richards also said her ex was “very good friends” with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, as Cohen marveled that Tuck was a “major” player in the news industry.

According to the Sun, Tuck was a prominent figure on CBS’ San Diego and Los Angeles news stations throughout the 1990s, which was the time period that he was engaged to Richards. The RHOBH star met Umansky in 1994 while still engaged to Tuck, The Sun noted.

Kyle Richards Moved Up Her Wedding to Mauricio Umansky Because She Was Pregnant

Richards has been married to Umansky for more than 25 years and they welcomed three daughters, Alexia, Sophia and Portia, together. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

In an interview with The Knot, Richards revealed that she moved up the date of her wedding to Umansky, which took place at the Bel-Air Country Club to January 20, 1996. “The wedding was originally going to be I believe in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit, because I was pregnant,” she told the outlet.

She added that was worried about being lifted into the air at her wedding reception for the traditional Jewish dance while pregnant with her daughter Alexia.

“I can remember thinking, ‘I am so worried about people lifting me up on a chair while I’m pregnant and doing the hora,’” Richards said. “I’m a nervous Nelly anyway, so I would’ve already been scared. But then I thought, ‘Oh my God, I cannot believe I’m doing this pregnant and being lifted into the air.'”

Nearly a decade before she married Umansky, a still-teenaged Richards married businessman Guraish Aldjufrie. In an interview on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, she admitted she was too young to be married at age 18.

“I was just too young to be married,” the RHOBH star said on the podcast. “I struggled with the being married part. Now I’ve got the wife part down, but that’s hard to be a wife at that age. “

