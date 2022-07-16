Kyle Richards Makes Surprising Reveal About Husband’s new Show

Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky has landed his very own reality-style show on Netflix. On June 23, 2022, Umansky revealed that he is going to star in “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall. I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky , and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Richards is already a major player on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Bravo and was just filming “Halloween Ends,” so many fans figured that she would naturally be a part of her husband’s new show or, at the very least, make an appearance. However, she has revealed that she is not on the new show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Confirmed She’s not a Part of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Goss.ie chats to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards Check out our exclusive chat with the OG Real Housewife: Kyle Richards 👑💎 Speaking to Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the reality star shared why she thinks people still love her on #RHOBH after 12 years, and revealed the cast’s secret plans to come to Ireland ☘️ Kyle also discussed what she regrets sharing on camera,… 2022-07-04T19:59:45Z

In an interview with Goss.ie, Richards was asked if she was going to be on “Buying Beverly Hills.” The reality star shared that she’s doing too many other things that have kept her from being a part of her husband’s new show.

“You know, I’m not right as of now, because, you know, I’m obviously shooting the Housewives and I’m shooting ‘Halloween’ and I’m also producing a one-hour drama for a new show I’m doing. So, my hands are really full,” Richards said.

“We were actually shooting at the same time, so it wasn’t even really an option, but I’m very excited for my husband and my daughters. It’s not anything I wanted in my life, but you know what? I think it’s gonna be great and they’re going to do well,” Richards added.

Richards Has Said She Doesn’t Want Her Kids on Reality TV

In an interview with Australia’s TV Week in 2020, Richards made it clear that she doesn’t want her kids following in her reality television footsteps. The RHOBH star said that she would “strongly advise against” any of her girls doing reality TV, according to Wonderwall.

“I wouldn’t let them. Two of my girls are in real estate. They’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path,” she said.

In her interview with Goss.ie, Richards was asked if her opinion on that had changed, now that two of her kids are going to be on a reality TV show.

“The second this came up, I said, ‘well…’ I sat there are said ‘I would never want my kids… I would never let them…’ or something I said. I said that’s going to come back and haunt me, for sure. And, of course, now here we are. We are in real estate, our company The Agency is now all over the world… it’s everywhere now,” Richards said.

She went on to say that her husband and her daughters are business people and getting the opportunity to do the Netflix show is “great” for the company and for the brand. She said that her husband and kids didn’t want to be on reality TV but ultimately decided to do it for the brand.

