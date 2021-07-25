Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Open up About Their Late Mom in Deleted Scene

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are opening up about their late mother, Kathleen Richards, in a newly-released, deleted scene from the July 14, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In the clip, Hilton and Richards spoke about how they believe that hummingbirds are symbolic of their late mother, as they saw one when they were hanging out together in Hilton’s backyard. “Every time I see a hummingbird, and it usually happens every month or so, I’m always happy ’cause I know it’s my mom,” Hilton explained in a confessional interview.

During the scene, Richards said, “I will be sitting there and one will come to the window and won’t leave, like over and over, and I’ll think ‘oh my God,’ my mom is checking on us.”

Richards also revealed that she has seen so many hummingbirds that her friends and family have started to notice them. “It got to the point where my housekeeper was like, ‘your mom is here.'”

Hilton Said That She Never Would Have Feuded With Richards if Their Mom Was Still Alive Today

During a July 2021 interview with Variety, Hilton admitted that she doesn’t believe that she would have feuded with Richards if their mother was still alive. Richards and Hilton had a major fight in 2018 about Richards’ TV series “American Woman,” loosely based on their childhood.

“Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened,” Hilton admitted to the outlet at the time. “We wouldn’t have fallen out. It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple of years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces. Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that.”

Richards Has Described Her Late Mother as ‘Strong and Outspoken’

In the past, Richards has described her late mother as a woman who is “strong and outspoken.” During a 2018 appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Today” show, she spoke more about her mother and the relationship they had.

“My mom was a very strong, outspoken woman and in that time, women weren’t supposed to be like that,” Richards said during her appearance at the time, as noted by People. “Now it’s like, ‘boss lady’ — that’s a term now. But in the ’70s, if you were strong and opinionated and outspoken, it was looked down upon. And my mom was that woman — very strong.”