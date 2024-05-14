Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Morgan Wade Amid Rumors They Stopped Talking

Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with Morgan Wade.

Nearly one year after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband Mauricio Umansky announced their separation, Richards clarified her status with the country singer amid reports they were involved romantically – but are no longer together.

Fans noticed that Wade scrubbed her Instagram page of images of Richards earlier in 2024, per Page Six. In addition, the “Up and Adam!” podcast shared a recent rumor that Wade told a fan that she hadn’t talked to Richards in a long time and didn’t know “where she was.”

Speaking on the “B*tch Bible” podcast on May 14, 2024, Richards told host Jackie Schimmel that rumors that she’s not talking to Wade are untrue.

Kyle Richards Said All is ‘Good’ With Morgan Wade

On the podcast, Richards, 55, explained her friendship with Wade, 29. She noted that they became close after bonding in “our little friend group chat.” “You know, that involves a few, four of us actually,” she clarified. “It is talking about, you know, our problems and sharing…bonding over all that.”

Richards admitted there’s always “a lot of curiosity” about her friendship with Wade. “Anything I say or do is analyzed with a magnifying glass,” she said.

When asked directly about the status of her friendship with Wade, Richards replied, “She’s good, and we’re good. And she’s on tour right now, and just on the road and busy, busy. And you know, I’m here in L.A. “

Richards is currently on tour in Virginia, per her website, before embarking on Alannis Morissette’s Triple Moon Tour in June.

Kyle Richards Said She Shared Enough of Her Personal Life on RHOBH

Richards has played coy about her dating life post-split. During a Q&A on her “Cozy Chic” Amazon Live in February 2024, the mom of four was asked if she’s dating other people amid her split from Umansky. She gave a nervous laugh and hesitantly replied, “Um, yeah… That’s a big question. I don’t really know how to quite…”

“We’re allowed to. We’re allowed to do what we want,” she added. “I am happy right now.”

Richards was under fire while filming RHOBH season 13 for not sharing details about her relationship with Wade. Andy Cohen asked about the situation during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion. At the reunion, she admitted that she was “curious” about kissing a woman, which is why she agreed to play Wade’s love interest in her steamy “Fall in Love With Me” m usic video.

When asked if she would get involved with Wade romantically, Richards said, “I don’t know. I’m evolving, I’m changing. I’m clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don’t know what the future holds.”

Richards admitted to Schimmel that her co-stars’ constant grilling about her relationship status was hurtful. “Like I’m I was struggling there,” she said of her difficult season 13. “Like, help me out a little bit, you know, you know, I’m having this hard time. Just can you maybe just give me a little bit of a break, you know?”

“Obviously I was hurt by Sutton [Stracke],” she added. “And then, you know, later by Dorit [Kemsley]. And I hesitate to even say this because I know, I just don’t want to stir it up again. But, you know, like I said, they knew what I was going through in my personal life. So, it felt like, wow, I mean, you’re really doing this for, for cameras or whatever, because I needed them. Yeah. As friends, as women. So that was very hurtful.”

Richards also noted that she needs to “take a beat” before thinking about dating. “I don’t even, I mean, if someone flirts with me at a red light, I will hit the gas and go through the red light. … I am very uncomfortable. “

She added that she is still working on herself and figuring things out before worrying about dating.

“Just because people are nosy or curious doesn’t mean I owe that to them,” she added. “I show a lot. And you know, I’m also thinking of my family. I’m thinking of Mo, I’m thinking of my daughters. And they come before any TV show, obviously. I share a lot. But do I need to bring them into, like I said, into my bedroom and explain the exact, you know, intimate details of what went awry? I mean, I’m not. I mean, are they going to get, are they going to watch me shower? Come in the bathroom with me? You know, I have to draw the line somewhere.”