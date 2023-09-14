Kyle Richards Shows Support for Morgan Wade in Paris as Mauricio Umansky Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kyle Richards spent time in Paris with Morgan Wade just as it was announced that her husband, Mauricio Umansky, has joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was reportedly looking cozy with the country singer ahead of Wade’s concert in France as her husband was in New York City for the cast announcement for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Umansky will be partnered with pro dancer Emma Slater for DWTS season 32. He makes history as the first-ever husband of a current Real Housewives star to compete on DWTS.

In July 2023, it was announced that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. But hours after her husband’s DWTS gig was made public, Richards shared his cast announcement with a clapping hand emoji on her Instagram stories. She also commented on his Instagram page. “Yessss!!! You’re going to kill it! 💥 💥💥,” she wrote.

Over in France, Richards showed support for Wade in another way.

Kyle Richards Had an ‘Intimate’ Visit to a French Café With Morgan Wade, According to an Onlooker

Amid her separation from Umansky, there have been rumors that Richards has been romantically involved with Wade. Both women have insisted they are just close friends.

As her husband celebrated his history-making DWTS gig, Richards shared footage of herself in France with Wade. In a video on her Instagram stories on September 13, the RHOBH star was all smiles as she walked with Wade amid several cameras, possibly for the previously-announced documentary she is producing on the country music singer.

Richards has denied that she is dating Wade, but an eyewitness told Page Six that the Bravo star and Wade looked “very intimate” while at a café in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés on September 12, 2023. Onlooker Chelsea Gérard told Page Six that Richards and Wade arrived alone and sat “close together” at a table meant for four, where they appeared to be in intimate conversation.

Gérard also claimed to have witnessed a lot of “playful touching” between the two women at the coffee shop and said their body language indicated they are not just friends.

Richards has yet to address the latest report of her outing with Wade, but she previously teased her trip to Paris. “I may be going to Paris in the fall,” Richards told fans in an Amazon Live in July 2023 when asked about a girls’ trip to Europe.

According to her website, Wade had a concert at Les Etoiles in Paris, France on September 13.

Kyle Richards Defended a Matching Tattoo She Shares With Morgan Wade

Richards, 54, first revealed her friendship with Wade, 28, in early 2022 when she shared an Instagram photo as she posed with her. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞,” the RHOBH veteran captioned the photo.

Wade talked about the friendship in an August 2023 interview with People. “We’re friends,” she said. “She’s just really been there for me …. It’s just been such a great friendship.”

The two women share a similar heart tattoo, which prompted raised eyebrows from some speculation that they were having an affair. But Richards said she shares tattoos with other friends — and with her husband.

In an Amazon Live on September 8, 2023, Richards explained: “There’s a lot of talk about my tattoos and stuff. Almost all my tattoos I have matching with somebody that I went with, I know there’s been a lot of talk about my matching tattoo with a friend [Morgan Wade]. But also, my other matching tattoo here I got with Jen and Teddi, with the moon and the stars on my ankle. And this one actually, it says 18, [Mauricio] has.”

“But everyone only talks about the one tattoo,” she said of her matching heart tattoo with Wade.

In August 2023, Wade and Richards opted to poke fun at the rumors about their relationship by co-starring in a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.”

Unansky will make his debut on “Dancing With the Stars” on September 26, 2023.

