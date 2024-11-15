Kyle Richards Explains Why She’s Keeping Relationship Off Camera

Kyle Richards said she won’t share details about her relationship with Morgan Wade out of respect for the singer’s privacy.

On November 12, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke to Us Weekly and confirmed that viewers will not get an inside look at her relationship with Wade in season 14.

“What’s hard is that I can only speak on my behalf,” Richards told the outlet. “I’m not here to speak on anyone’s behalf but my own. Especially someone who’s not signed up to do this show and doesn’t want to be spoken about on the show.”

“What I do address is about me personally and my journey and what I’m going through and where I am at and just not addressing her in particular. Because it is just not fair to,” Richards added. “Yeah, I have to let her speak for herself.”

There have long been rumors that Richards, 55, and Wade, 29, were romantically involved amid Richards’ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky . Neither woman has confirmed that they dated.

Some fans have accused Richards of not sharing her full life on the Bravo reality show. During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, she refused to divulge the reason for her split from Umansky, saying it was “nobody’s [expletive] business.”

Further confusing thing, she told Access Hollywood that despite her split from her husband, she doesn’t think of herself as single. “I don’t consider myself single,” she said in October. “Because you know, that implies that I’m actually looking to meet somebody, who I’m not right now. So you know, I don’t know. That’s my answer.”

Kyle Richards Had a Difficult Conversation With Her Daughters

Richards has dealt with a lot of questions about her close friendship with Wade. During a November 2023 interview on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” she was asked about the “gossip surrounding: her and Wade and if it was “weird” for her daughters Farrah, 36, Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

“My daughters and my family were used to seeing stories and stuff but obviously this was like another level, Richards told host Kelly Ripa. “So, it really was just sitting down, and you know talking to them you know about what the stories that are out there. Obviously, my priority, as long as they’re okay I don’t care what people say. People can say whatever they want about me.”

Richards admitted told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that talking about her sexuality was “ the most difficult conversation” she has ever had with her four daughters.

“I was terrified to have that conversation,” she admitted. “I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could. “There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself. I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated. And all of a sudden, I was thinking like that, and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends.”

Richards said her daughters were supportive of her exploring her sexuality in a new way. “They just want me to be happy,” she added. “After we got past that difficult part of the conversation, the jokes that have ensued! I have been teased by some of them, too, which is fine.”

Kyle Richards Spent Less Time With Morgan Wade During RHOBH Filming

While Wade appeared in several episodes of RHOBH season 13, during an Amazon Livestream, Richards said her friend did not film with her at all for season 14. “No, definitely not,” Richards said in May. “She’s busy on her tour right now and she has a record coming out …so she’s been very, very busy focusing on that.”

Richards also told Page Six that Wade didn’t want to participate in the show after all the attention she got from it last year. “I think she just didn’t want any part of anything to do with my role [on] reality television and all that came with it,” Richards explained. “And, you know, the paparazzi and all that was very overwhelming. So I understood that and respected that … I am an open book, but I cannot speak to other people’s lives of experiences when they have not signed up to do this and don’t want to be a part of this.”

In an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM, Wade admitted that she was not prepared for the media attention she received amid her friendship with Richards. “It’s been a lot,” the “Wilder Days” singer told the outlet in August 2023. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ I’m not used to that at all, I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

While they didn’t film together for RHOBH season 14, in October 2024, Richards and Wade took a trip to Africa together.